JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Clinging to a one-run lead through seven innings, New Orleans erupted for 14 runs over the final two innings to trounce Philadelphia 20-5 in a AAABA Tournament semifinal contest on Friday afternoon at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
The Boosters produced 19 hits, led by Christian Westcott, who went 5-for-7 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs. Josh Alexander was 4-for-6 with a home run, a double and scored two runs while driving in five. J.T. Singletary and Bryan Broussard each tallied three hits, with Broussard scoring four times.
Turner Toms earned the win after throwing five scoreless innings of relief. He surrendered five hits and one walk while striking out three.
Trey Obarowski compiled three hits and two runs scored out of the No. 9 spot to lead Philadelphia (4-1). Cavan Tully, Owen Petrich and Gaetan Grandelli each recorded two hits. Petrich drove in three runs. Bandits starter Jason Hughes took the loss after throwing five innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits while walking three and striking out one.
New Orleans (5-0) advances to its fourth consecutive tournament championship game and fifth in the last six tourneys on Saturday, where the Boosters will face the winner of New Brunswick and Johnstown-1 Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
