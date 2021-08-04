Youngstown4

Maryland State #35 James Holladay is all fired up after hitting a double in 3rd inning against Youngstown in AAABA Pool C action at Portage field on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

PORTAGE – After an uncharacteristic slow start, Maryland State found its offensive groove and received more solid relief pitching as Crabfest earned a 6-5 victory over the Youngstown Creekside Crocodiles on Wednesday afternoon.

Emanuel Morales, Alex Rivera and Danny Tavarez each tallied two hits for Crabfest (3-0). Rivera (two RBIs) and Elijah Hanible both scored twice. Morales homered.

Rivera also claimed the win on the mound after throwing three scoreless innings of relief. He did not allow a hit, while walking four and striking out one. Jacob Petti earned the save for Maryland State, which will play New Brunswick in the elimination bracket on Thursday.

Dom Stilliana went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Youngstown (0-3). Christian Gabriel and Nick Guarnieri each tallied two hits, with Guarnieri adding a triple. Crocodiles relief pitcher Travis Harvey took the loss after starter Dylan Dingle struck out 10 over six innings of work.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you