PORTAGE – Maryland State pounded out 13 hits while capitalizing on 10 Brooklyn Cougars errors to claim a 13-2 victory in seven innings on Tuesday afternoon.
Eight of the nine starters in the Maryland State lineup tallied at least one hit, with four recording multiple hits. Likeiny Jimenez led the Crabfest with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Elijah Hanible scored three times.
Raphael Roman earned the win on the mound after tossing four innings, surrendering two runs on four hits, while walking and striking out three batters each. Tommy Peifley and Jacob Petti combined for one hit allowed in three scoreless innings of relief.
Only five of Crabfest’s 13 runs were earned. Rashaan Browne was tagged with the loss after throwing 3 2/3 innings, giving up eight runs (three earned) on nine hits while walking one and striking out two. Daniel Peña provided the Cougars’ lone offensive production with a two-run single in the fourth inning.
