PORTAGE – After trailing 7-3 through four innings, the Columbus TNT Knights tallied 17 unanswered runs over the ensuing four frames to claim a 20-7 victory in eight innings over the Brooklyn SAYO Grays on Monday afternoon.
The TNT Knights scored nine runs in the sixth inning and tallied seven in the eighth to help secure the come from behind win. Four players each drove in three runs for Columbus. Sebastian Silva, Ty Helmke and Zade Fusselman all homered for the TNT Knights.
Clarence Givhans topped the Brooklyn offense by going 2-for-4 with five RBIs, which included a three-run home run in the third inning. Christopher Vargas took the loss in relief after tossing just 1/3 of an inning and allowing three runs on two hits while walking four.
Dimitri Boumis earned the complete game victory for Columbus. The right-hander surrendered seven runs (six earned) on eight hits while striking out eight. Boumis did not allow a hit after the fourth inning.
