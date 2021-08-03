CRESSON – Altoona Johnston Realty batted around in three separate innings, pounding out 21 hits in a seven-inning, 18-1 victory over Zanesville at Mount Aloysius College on Tuesday afternoon to keep in contention of advancing into the elimination round.
Joey DeRubeis and Josh Morgan both went 4-for-6 as Altoona-2 (1-1) bounced back from a 16-0 loss to Philadelphia on the first day of Pool B play by piling up 21 hits before the contest was halted by the 10-run rule.
Tyreke Green, Owen Kravetz and Zach Boslet added three hits each and Brendan Kuhns drove in four runs for Johnston, which got at least one run from everyone in the lineup.
Zanesville (0-2) led 1-0 before Altoona scored eight runs in the third inning. Ben Sterritt had two of Zanesville’s four hits.
