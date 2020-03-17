Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia had a day to mentally digest the fact that the remainder of the North American Hockey League season and playoffs had been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Then, it was back to work for a coach who must replace 10 forwards, two defensemen and a veteran goaltender from a team that had been streaking toward the Robertson Cup playoffs when the season first was paused on Thursday and then canceled on Monday.
“Unfortunately there is really not a lot of offseason here,” Letizia said on Tuesday afternoon. “The last week or so was kind of crazy with all the unknowns, and it seemingly changed every hour. We went from some optimism to not as much optimism to not a lot of optimism to caution. It was just a rollercoaster.
“We’ll probably take a day to reflect. We’re losing a ton of guys and have a huge roster to replace. We have to pretty much get to work (on recruiting) as quickly as possible.”
The Tomahawks finished second in the East Division with 72 points – five behind first-place New Jersey, though the ’Hawks played one less game.
Johnstown went 34-13-4 and closed on an eight-game winning streak. Letizia’s squad had 10 wins in its final 11 games.
The Tomahawks followed up on a record-breaking 2018-19 season with another impressive body of work. Last season, the Tomahawks had a 48-9-4 record with 98 points and advanced to the Robertson Cup semifinal round.
“We had two pretty solid years here,” Letizia said. “You never know how this year would have went. We felt really good about our team. We felt that we had the pieces to make a nice run, and a very successful run.”
Instead, Letizia said goodbye to most of his players Monday.
Initially, the NAHL held out hopes that the playoffs could be played once the pandemic calmed. But the league finally decided to cancel.
“The NAHL and its Board of Governors did everything in our power to preserve a modified playoff and Robertson Cup Finals to ensure our players had every opportunity to compete for and win a Robertson Cup Championship,” NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said in a statement. “The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation of canceling all events of 50 or more people during the next eight weeks made that reality impossible without dramatically disrupting the rest of our hockey calendar. All NAHL teams will move forward with their tryout camp schedule, which is currently outside the CDC window.
“We have had an incredible and memorable 2019-20 season up until this point, so this is a very sad day for everyone associated with the NAHL,” the statement continued. “We share that disappointment with all of our teams, parents, billet families, staff, sponsors, and fans. However, the biggest disappointment we have today is for our players. They are the backbone of the NAHL and we are blessed to have some incredible players and talent in our league.
“However, the safety of our hockey community, including all of our players, is our top priority and the decision to cancel the remainder of the season was necessary and in the best interest of everyone involved.”
Players who “aged out” and finished their Tomahawks careers this season are goaltender David Tomeo; defenseman/captain Chris Trouba and Brendon Blair; and forwards Carson Gallagher, Spencer DenBeste, Pavel Kharin, Jesse Lycan, Bennett Stockdale, Colin Price and Noah Basarab.
Three other players have committed to college and won’t return, Letizia said of forwards Christian Gorscak, Max Kouznetsov and Tristant Poissant.
“We’ve had Chris Trouba here for four seasons, and it just sucks to see this is how it ends for a guy like him,” said Letizia of his captain, who broke a vertebra in his neck on Nov. 23 and was scheduled to return for last weekend’s home games against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
“He literally was going to come back on Friday and the season got paused the day before,” Letizia said. “That was one of the toughest scenarios as a coach I’ve had to watch.”
The NAHL also suspended all 2020 NAHL combines, the Prep Invitational in Chicago later this month, and the 18U Top Prospects Tournament in Blaine, Minnesota, in May.
The statement said the league is committed to rescheduling those events as soon as possible.
“It’s obviously horrible, not something that was necessarily unexpected just with everything that’s been going on,” Letizia said of the season cancellation.
“You just try to keep as much faith and hope as possible in the event that we could find a resolution to everything, but I think just logistically, and with the health of everybody, it was just too hard to try to make it happen.
“It’s an awful way for the guys to go out, but the most important thing is the health factor.
“We’ll just try to regroup and get ready for next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.