'A lot of change': New-look conferences have area coaches planning in the present tense

For more than two years, the speculation swirled, conference scenarios emerged, long-time rivalries hung in the balance.
Once the region’s high school football map finally solidified in the spring of 2022, coaches, players and fans anticipated what this academic year might bring.
The future finally has arrived, as the new-look Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, Heritage Conference and Inter-County Conference are about to kick off the scholastic season.
“Sometimes change is scary for people, but I think it’s exciting to add so many historic programs to the already great 12 teams that make up Laurel Highlands Conference in football,” said veteran Richland coach Brandon Bailey, whose Rams will compete in the West 1 Section in the now four-section, 20-team LHAC in football.
“The crossover games and the Week 10 crossover championship will be exciting. We’re going to Huntingdon. Clearfield is coming to Richland for the first time ever. It will be an interesting season.”
• The LHAC added seven teams from the Mountain Conference and one former Inter-County Conference team in football. The conference expanded even more in basketball and other sports with 22 teams in the LHAC overall, as Hollidaysburg doesn’t compete in football and Bishop Carroll Catholic has a co-op with Bishop McCort Catholic in the sport.
Richland will be joined in the West 1 by Bishop McCort-Carroll Catholic, Greater Johnstown, Somerset and Westmont Hilltop. The West 2 will include Bedford, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills and Penn Cambria.
The East 1 has Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Central, Huntingdon and Tyrone. East 2 includes Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Penns Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola.
“All the schools had to do what they felt was in their best interest,” Bailey said. “At the end of the day, 20 football-playing schools are together. It’s neat because you have geographic pods or sections that have historic rivalries. You play the other games in your division. You have crossovers. It really makes for a great schedule.”
• The former WestPAC, which competed with only six football members in 2022, no longer will play on the gridiron.
Somerset County-based former WestPAC members Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale, North Star and Windber all joined the Inter-County Conference after initially considering a spot in the LHAC.
Both Conemaugh Valley (co-op with Ferndale) and Conemaugh Township headed to the Heritage Conference, joining another former WestPAC team, Portage, which had entered the conference a season earlier.
“There is a lot of change, but also a lot of familiarity, especially with the Somerset County guys,” said Windber coach Matt Grohal. “We’ll still have our rivalries within the county, but there are a lot of new teams. We open up with Curwensville, Glendale – teams we never played before and haven’t seen on film. It’s exciting, but nerve-wracking. You just don’t know what to expect.”
• The Inter-County Conference now has 15 teams, with divisions in the North and South.
The South Division includes the four area teams from Somerset County as well as District 5 rivals Everett, Northern Bedford and Tussey Mountain.
The North Division consists of Claysburg-Kimmel, Glendale, Juniata Valley, Moshannon Valley, Mount Union, Southern Huntingdon, West Branch and Curwensville.
“On the positive side we now have a conference schedule. The last two or three years with schools discontinuing football programs in the WestPAC it had us scrambling for games,” said Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul, whose Mountaineers scheduled games against teams such as Clear Spring (Md.), Moshannon Valley, Brownsville and Uniontown to fill voids in the 2022 schedule.
“We finally have that conference schedule. It makes it a lot easier.”
Paul has heard the potential downsides, such as longer road trips and the loss of rivalries such as those once enjoyed with the Heritage’s Portage, Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley.
“In all honesty, the travel is not terrible,” Paul said. “Our farthest trip is a non-conference game against Laurel in the WPIAL in New Castle.
“Hopefully we’ll establish new rivalries,” he said. “We’re losing some that we had good rivalries with, but Northern Bedford is going to be one of the top teams in the area this season and we’ll see them.”
• The Heritage Conference now has 12 teams, including area squads Cambria Heights, Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley, Northern Cambria, Portage and United Valley.
Other members include Homer-Center, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, River Valley and West Shamokin.
“It’s definitely a lot of excitement,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent, whose team will play home games under the recently installed lights this season at the renamed John “Jake” Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium. “The Heritage is a great conference. They do a lot of stuff for their kids. They’re really behind what they’re doing.”
Kent also appreciates having a full conference schedule. The Blue Jays filled dates by playing teams such as Claysburg, Penns Valley and Curwensville in 2022.
“It’s definitely a relief,” Kent said. “We know who our first game will be way before the season starts. There isn’t a situation where we say, ‘We have to fill this. Where are we going to play at?’ That’s a big relief.”
