Forest Hills’ Dustin Flinn, bottom, up-ends Glendale’s Zeke Dubler in a 160-pound match up during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021.Flinn won 7-6.
'A great year to be a Ranger': Forest Hills tops Glendale to earn 2nd straight D6-2A championship
By Eric Knopsnyder
sports@tribdem.com
SIDMAN – The green and gold mask strapped across Jake Strayer’s nose and mouth did little to mask the look of relief on the Forest Hills wrestling coach’s face.
He held the District 6 Class 2A Dual Meet trophy in his hands as tangible proof that the most trying season of his coaching career couldn’t derail him or his program.
“They fought through a lot of adversity this year,” Strayer said after Forest Hills beat Glendale 34-24 on Thursday night for the school’s second consecutive championship. “To win back to back – it’s a great year to be a Ranger.”
Glendale’s Brock McMillen, top, escapes a hold by Forest Hills’ Tye Templeton in a 152-pound bout during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021. McMillen won by technical fall 18-3.
Glendale’s Brock McMillen, top, takes down Forest Hills’ Tye Templeton in a 152-pound bout during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021. McMillen won by technical fall 18-3.
Forest Hills’ Dustin Flinn, bottom, up-ends Glendale’s Zeke Dubler in a 160-pound match up during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021.Flinn won 7-6.
Forest Hills’ Ryan Weyandt, top, controls Glendale’s Garret Misiura in a 172-pound contest during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021. Weyandt won by fall.
Glendale’s Brock Smeal, left, gains position on Forest Hills’ Kirk Bearjar in the heavyweight bout during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021. Smeal won by major decision 8-0.
Glendale’s Brock Smeal, top, gains position on Forest Hills’ Kirk Bearjar in the heavyweight bout during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021. Smeal won by major decision 8-0.
Forest Hills’ Snoop Shilcosky, top, is shown after pinning Glendale’s Winter Storm in ten seconds in a 106-pound match up during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021.
Forest Hills’ Tony DiPaola, bottom, battles Glendale’s Nick Zabinski in a 120-pound contest during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021. DiPaola won by major decision 9-1.
Forest Hills’ Tony DiPaola, top, controls Glendale’s Nick Zabinski in a 120-pound contest during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021. DiPaola won by major decision 9-1.
Forest Hills’ Hunter Forcellini, top, gets the best of Glendale’s George Campbell in a 126-pound bout during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021. Forcellini won by decision 14-7.
Glendale’s Dayton Johnson, left, battles Forest Hills’ Jude Martyak in a 132-pound match up during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021. Johnson won by decision 4-3.
Glendale’s Dayton Johnson, top, battles Forest Hills’ Jude Martyak in a 132-pound match up during a PIAA District 6 class AA dual meet championship in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Mar.18, 2021. Johnson won by decision 4-3.
PHOTO GALLERY | Forest Hills wins D6-2A duals wrestling championship
The Forest Hills program came under scrutiny last summer about the handling of a racial incident involving a former member of the team, and the fallout splintered the team, with a number of high-profile wrestlers leaving Forest Hills prior to the start of this season. There was still plenty of talent on hand, however, as evidenced by Thursday night’s victory.
“This year, especially, the program (and) the school went through some pretty big adversity besides COVID,” Strayer said. “I’m just so proud of the guys and thankful for all of the community, parents, kids on the team, old wrestlers, wrestlers I wrestled with, other coaches coming together and supporting us through the stuff we went through earlier. This makes it that much sweeter.”
Strayer also thanked his assistant coaches, Rob Sakmar, John George, Ryan Christ and Tim Colosimo, and his wife, Michelle, for what they’ve done to help keep the program together.
“She’s very supportive,” an emotional Strayer said. “With three kids at home, it’s tough.”
Sophomore Dustin Flinn delivered one of the biggest victories of the night, as he beat Zeke Dubler 7-6 at 160 pounds.
“It feels great to be back-to-back champs with the team,” Flinn said. “Everyone wrestled great today.”
Flinn had to do a split to fight off a takedown attempt over the final seconds of the bout.
“My flexibility really came in handy there,” he said.
The victory excited the small Forest Hills crowd, which was limited by pandemic protocols.
“That kind of set the tone and got everybody fired up,” Strayer said. “They knew after that match that we were looking pretty good.”
Senior Tony DiPaola helped push the Rangers toward the title with a 9-1 major decision over Nick Zabinski at 126 pounds.
“Tony, he’s been busting his butt since he’s come up to me,” Strayer said. “He’s grown up a lot. I’m super proud of the young man that he’s turned into. That’s the real goal – turning these guys into nice young men. This is just icing on the cake.”
The dual had the potential to make waves across the state and nation, as three-time PIAA champion Brock McMillen of Glendale and two-time winner Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills each weighed in at 145 pounds, but the eagerly anticipated match never materialized, as the random draw started the dual at that weight.
Forest Hills (9-1) won the toss and sent Arrington first, but Glendale forfeited and bumped McMillen to 152 pounds, where he beat Tye Templeton 18-3 for a technical fall.
“We wrestle in the room all the time,” McMillen, a 138-pound titlist and Pitt recruit, said of his club teammate. “It’s always a fun match. To get out there and put it on the line, I feel like that could ruin a friendship. If the match would have come down to it, we probably would have wrestled. Starting at that weight, there was no point.”
Arrington also didn’t seem anxious to face his good friend.
“We go every day, so it would have a little awkward, but we would have gone out and wrestled and been fine after that,” said the North Carolina State recruit, who won the 132-pound title last week.
After Flinn’s victory, senior Ryan Weyandt pinned Garret Misiura to push Forest Hills’ advantage to 15-9. The Glendale wrestler scored the opening takedown but Weyandt, a Lock Haven recruit, got the fall in the second period.
“You know me, I like to pin,” Weyandt said. “We needed it.”
Suds Dubler and Britton Spangle received forfeit victories for Glendale (9-1), and Brock Smeal put the Vikings ahead 21-15 with an 8-0 victory over Kirk Bearjar at 285 pounds.
Snoop Shilcosky needed just 10 seconds to tie it, as he pinned Winter Storm at 106 pounds.
DiPaola’s victory put Forest Hills ahead to stay, and Hunter Forcellini cemented the district champions with a 14-7 victory over George Campbell at 126.
Dayton Johnson’s 4-3 win over Jude Martyak cut the Rangers’ lead to four points but Easton Toth received a forfeit at 138 to set the final.
“It’s awesome that we can win as a team, too,” Arrington said. “We don’t just have a couple of individuals that are really good. It’s a whole team. We all stayed – even the kids that got (eliminated from the individual postseason) early. They all came to every practice, helping me, helping Ryan win state medals.”
The Rangers will visit District 10 champion Reynolds on Wednesday in the first round of the rescheduled PIAA tournament.
Glendale’s season, which got off to a very late start and required an upset of second-seeded Penns Valley on Tuesday to reach the district title match, comes to an end.
“It was tough,” first-year coach Brian Storm said. “You’ve got to give credit to Forest Hills. They have a great team and a great coach. It’s a little disappointing, but a couple of days ago, we weren’t even going to be here.”
