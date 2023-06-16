Greater Johnstown High School graduate Tom Walter and his Wake Forest University baseball team will take a deep bench to the College World Series on Saturday.
The way Walter views it, his top-ranked Demon Deacons (52-10) will have thousands of people behind them. Wake Forest will make the program’s first trip to Omaha, Nebraska, in 68 years when it faces No. 8 seed Stanford at 2 p.m.
“It’s just a combination of a lot of people’s hard work and the vision we have for the program,” said Walter, both a member of the Cambria County Sports and AAABA halls of fame. “To see this community and how they’ve rallied around this team has been really special.
“We’ve had games in recent history with 300 or 400 people here. Now, people are tailgating and you have 4,000 people at a game. You walk into a restaurant and people start chanting, ‘Go Deacs.’ ”
Walter isn’t the region’s only tie to the Demon Deacons. Forest Hills High School graduate and AAABA Tournament product Adam Cecere is a captain and redshirt junior outfielder. That means plenty of the region's baseball fans also will follow Wake Forest in the College World Series.
'Adam's hit'
Cecere's sixth-inning single against Alabama on June 10 in the Winston-Salem Super Regional was a key hit for Wake Forest.
“We won a tight game on Saturday. 'AC' got a huge hit for us, a two-out RBI that made it 5-3,” Walter said. “They later hit a home run that would have tied the game if it wouldn’t have been for Adam’s hit.”
Cecere opened the season on a tear and was among the nation’s leaders with a .356 batting average, nine homers and 30 RBIs before leaving the lineup with a hamstring injury on March 21.
"That was the first time I really had ever gotten injured (in college)," Cecere said. "I missed a whole month. I came back and didn’t play very well for three weeks.
“I’m a captain of the team. I’m a four-year veteran. I’ve gotten to the point in my baseball career where I don’t really allow failures to stop me from getting better. It was understanding the player that I am and knowing that my coaches and teammates have my back. We have full belief in one another."
The former Rangers three-sport star now is batting .289 with 11 doubles, 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 40 games.
“His swing has been a lot better," Walter said. "Starting in the regional, he swung the bat a lot better. In the super regional, he played one game and didn’t play in the other game because of a pitching matchup that wasn’t favorable. If we see a right-handed pitcher, he is going to be in the lineup. If we see a lefty, he still might be in the lineup.”
'Such a leader'
In hindsight, Walter said Cecere might have been inserted back prematurely, which probably contributed to the slow start to his comeback.
“What we didn’t realize, when he was starting to come back, he got into some bad habits with his lower half while trying to protect that hamstring,” Walter said. “Quite honestly, we might have rushed him a little bit. We wanted him in there because he’s such a leader on this team. His teammates love him. The coaching staff loves him and he is a battler.”
Wake Forest made a statement in two wins over Alabama this past weekend to punch a ticket to Omaha.
After a narrow 5-4 win on Saturday, the Demon Deacons routed the 16th-ranked Crimson Tide 22-5 and tied an NCAA tournament single-game record by blasting nine home runs on Sunday. Wake Forest's plus-59 run differential in NCAA tourney play is the largest heading into Omaha in tournament history.
“It was a great performance all around,” said Walter, the Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year. “Alabama has a really good team. We pitched really well both days.
“Sunday’s game, we just had a great offensive day. I was really proud of our guys. They kept their foot on the gas.”
Southeastern Conference foes Louisiana State (48-15) and Tennessee (42-20) are the other two teams in Wake Forest's bracket. Florida, Oral Roberts, Texas Christian and Virginia began play on Friday in Omaha.
“Being the No. 1 seed, that’s crazy," Cecere said. "We expected to be in that top eight and making it to Omaha. Playing as well as we have is icing on the cake.”
LHAC connection
Cecere also appreciated the magnitude of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference having two representatives in the College World Series. Central High School graduate Paxton Kling is a standout freshman outfielder at Louisiana State.
Kling was the 2022 Pennsylvania Gatorade player of the year while batting .556 on a 27-0 state championship Scarlet Dragons team.
“Think about it, (Bishop McCort Catholic graduate) Colin Harrington played in the College World Series (in 2011) with Virginia, and (Forest Hills graduate) George Roberts played (in 2012) for Kent State," Cecere said. "Now, Paxton Kling and I will represent the Laurel Highlands, both of us playing in the College World Series. That’s crazy.”
In his 14th season as head coach of Wake Forest baseball, Walter has 418 victories with the program. He reached No. 400 at Pitt on April 23 and then traveled to Johnstown the next day to help dedicate the newly renamed Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park.
It’s been a special season.
“It means the world,” Walter said. “The season we’ve had is really a testament to our consistency and our toughness. I just love that about our team. Anybody that watches our team play, the first thing they comment on is how much our guys care about each other.
“To me, that’s the most important thing, our guys being good human beings and having empathy. Then, their relationships with each other. Three, is they earn their degree. Four, is their development as a player. No. 5 is we win. Our guys have totally bought into our team culture and who we are.”
