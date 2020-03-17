The addition of Central High School to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in 2021-22 will add another tough opponent in multiple sports in a conference already deep with district champions and statewide contenders.
“Central is an absolute great fit for our conference. Size-wise they fit in great. Travel-wise it’s a good fit for most squads,” said LHAC Chairman Scott Close, the Somerset High School athletic director. “Definitely they bring top-notch competition and make the Laurel Highlands even more difficult.”
The Spring Cove School District Board of Directors voted unanimously with one abstaining vote on Monday night to accept the LHAC’s invitation to Central High School to become a member of the conference in all sports beginning in the 2021-22 school year. Central is part of the Spring Cove School District.
Central will replace Cambria Heights High School, which will join the Heritage Conference in 2021-22 after being a LHAC member since the conference formed in 1989-90.
The Scarlet Dragons previously had been a member of the LHAC from 2001-02 through 2006-07 but left to join the Mountain League.
“We like the competition in the Mountain League, but geographically, the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference is just a better fit for us,” said Central Athletic Director Stacy Kuster in an e-mail on Tuesday. “Myself and the coaches look forward to the competition the Laurel Highlands has to offer. The invitation to join the LHAC was an opportunity that was pretty hard to pass up.”
Central struggled in football in the LHAC during its first tenure, compiling a 10-44 record. Since then, the Scarlet Dragons have won District 6 football gold in 2008, 2013, 2015 and 2016, reaching the state semifinal round in 2015 and 2016.
Central also traditionally has been a strong basketball and baseball school. The Dragons won the 2017 PIAA Class AAA baseball championship.
“Obviously, we’re sad to see Cambria Heights go, but Central adds to the strength and the competitiveness of the conference,” Greater Johnstown Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said. “I just believe across the board the LHAC not only is a district competitor but a statewide competitor.”
Pfeil also is the Trojans baseball coach and knows what Central brings to the conference in that sport.
“On the baseball side of things, the Laurel Highlands Conference is among the best in the state all-around,” Pfeil said. “(Adding Central) just completely adds to that competitiveness that the conference offers every day on its schedule.”
The LHAC will continue to field 13 teams, with 12 of those schools competing in football.
Bishop Carroll Catholic is a member in all sports but football, though the Huskies reached a two-year agreement to play Heritage Conference schools in football beginning in 2020.
LHAC members beginning in 2021-22 will include: Bedford; Bishop Carroll Catholic; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic; Bishop McCort Catholic; Central; Central Cambria; Chestnut Ridge; Forest Hills; Greater Johnstown; Penn Cambria; Richland; Somerset; and Westmont Hilltop.
“We’re really excited about it. Central is a great fit for us,” Westmont Hilltop Athletic Director Tom Callihan said. “They bring a successful athletic department with them. Although it’s sad to see Cambria Heights go, I think this is going to strengthen the Laurel Highlands.
“If you look at what the Laurel Highlands has done recently in all sports, it’s just tremendous.”
Five LHAC programs were among the area’s seven teams remaining in the PIAA Tournament boys and girls basketball quarterfinal round before the COVID-19 related suspension of play.
In District 6 basketball, the LHAC produced girls champions in Class A (Bishop Carroll), Class AA (Bishop McCort), Class AAA (Cambria Heights), and Class AAAA (Forest Hills). In District 6 boys, the conference had champions in Class A (Bishop Carroll), Class AA (Bishop Guilfoyle); Class AAA (Richland) and Class AAAAA (Greater Johnstown).
Bedford’s boys won the District 5-8-9 Class AAA subregional and Chestnut Ridge won the 5-AA boys crown.
Chestnut Ridge’s wrestling team placed third in the state team duals, and Forest Hills and Westmont Hilltop each won one match in the PIAA team tournament. Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy captured an individual state championship at 138 pounds.
In football last fall, Richland advanced to the state semifinal round and Bedford and Chestnut Ridge were subregional and district champs, respectively.
The Bishop McCort Catholic baseball team won a state championship in 2012 and has eight district titles.
“This just solidifies the conference and keeps us as one of the better conferences in the state,” Close said. “Central will bring golf into the mix. They have girls tennis. They have wrestling. They’ll fill pretty much everything but boys tennis.”
