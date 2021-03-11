Class 2A pairings

106 - Chase Burke, Benton (E-1, So., 26-6) vs. Landon Bainey, West Branch (W-4, Fr., 22-3); Cooper Hornack, Burrell (W-2, Fr., 27-2) vs. x-Brandon Wentzel, Montoursville (E-3, So., 27-3); Louie Gill, Hickory (W-3, Fr., 27-5) vs. Ayden Smith, Notre Dame Green Pond (E-2, Fr., 12-1); Steven Harris, Conwell Egan (E-4, Fr., 14-3) vs. Hunter Robison, Saegertown (W-1, Jr., 22-1).

113 - Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area (E-1, So., 16-1) vs. Justin O'Neill, Hickory (W-4, Sr., 28-6); Bryce Beatty, Mount Union (W-2, Sr., 14-3) vs. Robert Gardner, South Williamsport (E-3, Jr., 37-3); Chris Vargo, Bentworth (W-3, Fr., 17-1) vs. Gavin Bradley, Athens (E-2, Jr., 38-1); Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame Green Pond (E-4, Jr., 12-3) vs. Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area (W-1, So., 22-1).

120 - Brett Ungar, Notre Dame Green Pond (E-1, Sr., 11-0) vs. JoJo Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf (W-4, Fr., 17-8); x-Gary Steen, Reynolds (W-2, Sr., 26-1) vs. Parker Davidson, Hamburg (E-3, Sr., 20-5); Owen Reinsel, Brookville (W-3, Jr., 25-3) vs. Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia (E-2, Fr., 19-1); Ethan Kolb, Benton (E-4, So., 19-8) vs. Mason Gibson, Bishop McCort (W-1, Fr., 17-0).

126 - Scott Johnson, Muncy (E-1, So., 26-4) vs. Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge (W-4, Jr., 21-7); Connor Saylor, Hickory (W-2, So., 29-7) vs. Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg (E-3, Sr., 32-5); Chase McLaughlin, Greenville (W-3, Sr., 25-2) vs. Gable Strickland, Benton (E-2, Sr., 30-2); Nolen Ziegler, West Perry (E-4, So., 23-10) vs. Joey Fischer, South Park (W-1, Sr., 21-0).

132 - Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame Green Pond (E-1, Jr., 13-0) vs. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center (W-4, Jr., 28-6); Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek (W-2, Jr., 21-3) vs. Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg (E-3, Jr., 21-3); Zack Witmer, St. Joseph's Catholic (W-3, Sr., 12-3) vs. Conner Heckman, Midd-West (E-2, So., 32-8); Cade Winsberger, Meadowbrook Christian (E-4, So., 26-10) vs. x-Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills (W-1, Jr, 26-0).

138 - Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian (E-1, Jr., 21-3) vs. Carson Filer, Mercer (W-4, Sr., 29-5); Ian Oswalt, Burrell (W-2, Sr., 22-2) vs. Conner Harer, Montgomery (E-3, Fr., 37-2); Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph's Catholic (W-3, Sr., 12-4) vs. David Kreidler, Allentown C.C. (E-2, Sr., 12-4); Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg (E-4, Sr., 20-10) vs. x-Brock McMillen, Glendale (W-1, Sr., 19-0).

145 - Levi Haines, Biglerville (E-1, Jr., 27-0) vs. Carter Gill, Hickory (W-4, Jr., 27-7); Kenny Duschek, Blackhawk (W-2, Sr., 24-3) vs. Patrick Edmondson, Southern Columbia (E-3, Sr., 21-3); Cooper Warshel, Richland (W-3, Sr., 19-2) vs. Nathan Higley, Sullivan County (E-2, Sr., 25-1); Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights (E-4, Sr., 24-4) vs. Kaeden Berger, Reynolds (W-1, Sr, 26-1).

152 - Devon Deem, Montgomery (E-1, Jr., 35-2) vs. Jack Rimpa, Fort LeBoeuf (W-4, Sr., 18-4); Connor Yoder, North Star (W-2, Fr., 20-8) vs. Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg (E-3, Sr., 23-1); Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge (W-3, Jr., 22-5) vs. Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs (E-2, So., 23-3); Alan Alexander, Pope John Paul II (E-4, Jr., 15-4) vs. Grant MacKay, Laurel (W-1, So., 37-3).

160 - Holden Garcia, Notre Dame Green Pond (E-1, So., 14-0) vs. Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills (W-4, Sr., 26-5); Cole Casilio, Johnsonburg (W-2, Sr., 18-1) vs. Avery Bassett, Midd-West (E-3, Sr., 34-2); Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton (W-3, Sr., 27-5) vs. Bailey Gimbor, Hamburg (E-2, Sr. 21-2); Nolan Lear, Benton (E-4, Jr., 28-4) vs. A.J. Corrado, Burrell (W-1, Sr., 30-0).

172 - Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia (E-1, Jr., 24-1) vs. Timmy Church, Fort LeBoeuf (W-4, Sr., 15-8); Malachi DuVall, Penns Valley (W-2, Sr., 14-2) vs. Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley (E-3, So., 16-5); Ethan Barr, McGuffey (W-3, Sr., 20-7) vs. Ben Haubert, Palisades (E-2, Sr., 19-1); Ethan Gush, Muncy (E-4, Sr., 20-6) vs. Rune Lawrence, Frazier (W-1, Fr., 27-1).

189 - Cael Crebs, Montoursville (E-1, Sr., 31-1) vs. Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights (W-4, Sr., 18-3); Trent Schultheis, Freedom (W-2, Sr., 32-5) vs. Bryce Enders, Halifax (E-3, Jr., 26-4); Cole Karpinski, Greenville (W-3, Jr., 27-2) vs. Wesley Barnes, Southern Columbia (E-2, So., 21-3); Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley (E-4, Jr., 18-3) vs. Ethan Finch, Sheffield (W-1, Sr., 30-0).

215 - Dylan Bennett, Montoursville (E-1, Sr., 29-1) vs. Eli Reese, Knoch (W-4, Sr., 15-5); Parker Moore, Philipsburg-Osceola (W-2, Sr., 12-7) vs. Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley (E-3, Jr., 15-2); Hayden Linkerhof, Corry (W-3, Jr. 18-2) vs. Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua (E-2, Sr., 22-2); Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs (E-4, Sr., 23-4) vs. x-Dayton Pitzer, Mount Pleasant (W-1, Jr., 39-2).

285 - Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt (E-1, So., 28-0) vs. Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale (W-4, Sr., 9-3); Marvin Beatty, Marion Center (W-2, Sr., 26-2) vs. Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg (E-3, So., 31-2); Jordan Schell, Girard (W-3, Sr., 17-2) vs. Hogan Swenski, Bermudian Springs (E-2, Sr., 22-3); Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville (E-4, Sr., 27-7) vs. Nathan Taylor, Brookville (W-1, Sr, 26-1).