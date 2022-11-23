Duquesne at St. Francis

St. Francis wide receiver Dawson Snyder avoids a tackle by Duquesne's Jon Muehlbauer on his way to a 54-yard reception during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at DeGol Field in Loretto, Pa.

There are nine area graduates on rosters of Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff teams coming this weekend in the first round.

St. Francis (9-2) travels to No. 23 Delaware (7-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Seven area graduates are listed on St. Francis’ roster, including Zach Eckenrode (Penn Cambria), Nick McGowan (Bishop McCort Catholic), Dawson Snyder (Shanksville-Stonycreek), Wylie Spiker (Ligonier Valley), Mercury Swaim (Bedford), Aaron Tutino (Ligonier Valley) and Levi Villarrial (Central Cambria).

Snyder has 36 catches for 698 yards and three touchdowns this season. Spiker is a starter at right guard.

Fordham (9-2) travels to New Hampshire (8-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Will Haslett is the Rams’ punter. The sophomore is averaging 44.8 yards per punt this season. He has a long of 58 yards, with seven going for 50-plus yards and eight downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Richland High School product Caleb Burke has 14 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown this season for New Hampshire. Burke hauled in a 42-yard pass at Maine this past Saturday.

