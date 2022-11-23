There are nine area graduates on rosters of Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff teams coming this weekend in the first round.
St. Francis (9-2) travels to No. 23 Delaware (7-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Seven area graduates are listed on St. Francis’ roster, including Zach Eckenrode (Penn Cambria), Nick McGowan (Bishop McCort Catholic), Dawson Snyder (Shanksville-Stonycreek), Wylie Spiker (Ligonier Valley), Mercury Swaim (Bedford), Aaron Tutino (Ligonier Valley) and Levi Villarrial (Central Cambria).
Snyder has 36 catches for 698 yards and three touchdowns this season. Spiker is a starter at right guard.
Fordham (9-2) travels to New Hampshire (8-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Will Haslett is the Rams’ punter. The sophomore is averaging 44.8 yards per punt this season. He has a long of 58 yards, with seven going for 50-plus yards and eight downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Richland High School product Caleb Burke has 14 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown this season for New Hampshire. Burke hauled in a 42-yard pass at Maine this past Saturday.
