There are nine area basketball teams still alive in the PIAA Tournament. Four teams square off in first-round contests on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Chestnut Ridge boys competing for a subregional title on Wednesday. Four squads earned quarterfinal berths and will start their journeys on Friday and Saturday.
On Tuesday, the District 5 Class 1A champion Berlin Brothersvalley boys (24-1) meet District 10 titlist Farrell (13-7) in a 6 p.m. game at Windber Area High School. The winner will face District 7 champ Bishop Canevin, which lost to Berlin 71-63 on Jan. 23, on Friday. The District 5 Class 2A champ Windber girls (19-1) travel to Keystone (19-2), winners of District 9, at 6 p.m. Tuesday. District 7 titlist Neshannock awaits the victor on Friday.
The Chestnut Ridge boys (12-6) will make the trek to three-time District 9 champ Brookville (20-2) on Wednesday night for the District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional title. The winner will face the victor of Monday’s District 7 championship game between South Allegheny and Ellwood City on Saturday.
Also on Wednesday, District 5 Class 2A champ Conemaugh Township (14-5) travels to District 9 titlist Karns City (22-2) for a 6 p.m. contest. District 7 champ Our Lady of the Sacred Heart awaits the winner on Saturday. The repeat District 5 Class 1A champ Shanksville-Stonycreek girls (20-4) face a familiar foe in 18-0 Kennedy Catholic, winners of District 10, in a 6 p.m. game at Windber Area High School. Last year, Kennedy Catholic defeated Shanksville 53-45 in the PIAA second round. The winner will meet the District 7 champion, either Rochester or West Greene, on Saturday.
On Friday in the quarterfinals, the District 6 Class 4A champ Greater Johnstown boys (15-2) travel to District 10 titlist Hickory (21-3). The Bishop Carroll Catholic boys (8-10), victors of District 6, await the winner of Tuesday’s District 9 Class 1A title game between Clarion and Johnsonburg on Saturday. The Forest Hills girls (19-0), coming off their seventh consecutive District 6 crown, will make the trek to District 10 champ Fairview (20-3) for a 7 p.m. contest Friday.
The Portage boys (20-2), winners of District 6 for the first time, meet perennial powerhouse Kennedy Catholic (22-2) on the road in a 1 p.m. Saturday matinee contest in Class 2A. Kennedy Catholic won four straight PIAA titles from 2016-19, with three coming in Class 1A in 2016-18 and the final one in 6A in 2019.
