Nine area players and two coaches from the region were named to the West squad of the Pennsylvania Scholastic Coaches Association’s small school (Class 1A-3A) all-star game, scheduled for a noon kickoff on May 21 at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.
Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold (quarterback) and Mason Raymond (defensive tackle), Richland’s Grayden Lewis (receiver), Portage’s Luke Scarton (offensive line), Windber’s Dominic Bifano (defensive end) and Blake Klosky (linebacker), Cambria Heights’ Tanner Trybus (cornerback) and Bedford’s Maxwell Washington (cornerback) and Sam Sheppard (kicker/punter) were listed on the West roster.
Windber coach Matt Grohal and Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty were named as assistants to Kane coach Todd Silfies. Both Grohal and Shutty led their teams to district titles this past season.
