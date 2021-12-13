Nine area players were recently named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state teams.
Berlin Brothersvalley senior libero Madison Nemeth and sophomore middle hitter Lynndee Ickes were selected to the Class 1A squad. Bedford senior outside hitter Natalie Lippincott, Cambria Heights senior outside hitter Kendall Conrad, Central Cambria senior setter Leah Burggraf and senior middle hitter Maddy Kim, Chestnut Ridge junior middle hitter Belle Bosch, Forest Hills freshman outside hitter Mya Colosimo and Northern Cambria senior libero/outside hitter Jess Krug were honored on the Class 2A team.
Ickes and Nemeth helped the Mountaineers record a 23-3 season after netting District 5 Class 1A and WestPAC titles.
Nemeth thrived in the back row and provided a jolt at the service line. The 5-foot-5 senior compiled 408 digs, a 96.55% serving percentage and 53 aces this past season.
“For a team to be successful, it must play great defense and great defenders often go unnoticed because they do their job so well,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Corey Will said. “Maddy became the foundation around which we developed both our defense and serve-receive this season. She had incredible instincts on the court and learned to read the opposition’s hitters extremely well. Rarely did a ball get to the floor without her getting a touch on it because of her willingness to go to the floor and pursue every ball.”
The 5-9 Ickes was a force at the net with a .333 hitting percentage, 291 kills and 62 solo blocks.
“Lynndee’s growth, both in skills and game understanding, were a huge part to the overall success of the team this year,” Will said. “She became our top option when we needed an immediate side-out or a kill. Her confidence for a young player was extraordinary and demonstrated by the fact that she wanted the ball set to her at the big moments in matches.”
Lippincott, a 5-9 Pitt-Johnstown commit, helped the Bisons win a couple of elusive championships. She tallied 389 kills, 157 digs and 49 aces in 2021.
“Natalie was a dynamic player who will be remembered as one of the best all-around players in Bedford volleyball history,” Bedford coach John Porta said. “Natalie was part of a senior class that led their team to Bedford volleyball’s first LHAC championship and our first District 5 Class 2A championship since 1985. While her athleticism stands out, it is her competitiveness, work ethic and leadership skills that really make her a special player.”
The 5-11 Conrad, a converted middle hitter, totaled 312 kills, 129 digs, 32 blocks and 29 aces for the Highlanders in 2021.
“It’s great to see her name listed with the best players in the state,” Cambria Heights coach Doug Farabaugh said. “She developed into a dominant outside hitter her senior year. Kendall is a very well-rounded volleyball player. She’s a six-rotation player who plays well in the back row.”
Burggraf and Kim propelled the Red Devils into the District 6 Class 2A title match. The 5-6 Burggraf amassed 685 assists, 210 digs and 54 aces and surpassed 1,000 career assists in 2021.
“Leah was an incredible asset to the Central Cambria team this year,” Central Cambria coach Alicia Huber said. “She was able to send the ball right where it needed to be to get an effective hit. Throughout the season, Leah grew her talents and expanded her skills by moving the ball around and giving her team more options for kills.”
At 5-10, Kim netted 180 kills, 83 blocks, 36 aces and a .405 hitting percentage.
“Maddy has leadership and dedication that greatly impacted our team this year,” Huber said. “Her abilities to mentor others allow her to grow her skills on the court even more. Her dedication to the team and school stood out among her teammates. Watching her play is a thrill that will certainly be missed, but her impact on this team will last for years.”
The 5-11 Bosch produced 417 kills, 247 digs and 168 blocks in 2021.
“Belle has worked tirelessly in practice and during the offseason,” Chestnut Ridge coach Rebecca Sube said. “Belle’s intensity and drive has led her to have many personal successes along with team successes. This is a big honor for Belle and it is something that she will have forever – it will never go away.”
At 5-9, Colosimo was the only freshman to be named to the Class 2A team. She totaled 423 kills, 326 digs and 54 aces in 2021.
“Mya works just as hard at practices as she does in games,” Forest Hills coach Cassie Layman said. “She is a consistent force both offensively and defensively. Mya has a great sense of the game and is able to see the opponent’s court to find the open spots as well as anticipate and see where opposing hitters are targeting. Mya is a good teammate and wants the best for each girl on the court.”
The 5-7 Krug emerged as the Colts’ glue on defense.
“Her range, pinpoint passing skills, ball control and athletic ability are incredible,” Northern Cambria coach Kevin Krug said. “Most coaches plan their strategies around the opposing team’s offensive players, but with Jessica playing against them, they would try and game plan to keep the ball away from her. Jessica’s uncanny ability to read the opposing hitters is something you just can’t teach. She is a fearless competitor and the best all-around libero I have seen.”
