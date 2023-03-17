INDIANA, Pa. – Nine area wrestlers advanced to the Keystone State Championships semifinals on Friday night at Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Ty Conklin (117 pounds) and Joshua Spontak (136), Chestnut Ridge’s Camden Dodson (117) and Westmont Hilltop’s Connor Szarka (117) advanced to the semfinals in 16-and-under boys
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Austin Carfley (105) and Eli Herring (92), Central Cambria’s Hadyn Strittmatter (87) and Chestnut Ridge’s Kooper Deputy (82) advanced to the semifinals in 14-and-under boys.
In 12-and-under boys, Chestnut Ridge’s Carter Ickes (70) advanced to the semifinals.
