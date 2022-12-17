Nate Smith

INDIANAPOLIS – Eight of the 10 Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers are still alive following Saturday's first day of action at the Midwest Classic.

As a team, the Mountain Cats sit in second place behind Central Oklahoma in the 30-team field.

Top-ranked Jacob Ealy (149 pounds), No. 2 Nate Smith (157), and No. 7 Isaiah Vance (285) all won their first three matches advance to the semifinals.

Ealy pinned Lincoln Memorial's Graham Rocha in the first round, then earned an 18-2 technical-fall win at 5:54 over Upper Iowa's Ethan Doty. In the quarterfinals, Ealy won a 12-1 major decision over No. 10 Jake Piccirilli (North Carolina-Pembroke) to set up a match against sixth-ranked Josiah Rider from Adams State in the semifinals.

Smith secured a pair of major decisions, a 9-0 win over Emmanuel's Gage Shetley and a 13-4 victory over King's Trent Mahoney to reach the quarterfinals. Smith defeated No. 10 Ben Durocher (Wisconsin-Parkside) 5-1 in the quarterfinals. Smith will wrestle No. 9 Gabe Johnson of Central Oklahoma in the semifinals.

Vance won by fall at 1:52 over Wheeling's Zach Kuneff in the opening round, then dealt King's Jacob Telles a 5-1 loss. In the quarterfinals, Vance pinned Upper Iowa's Zach Ryg at 4:57 to earn his spot in the semifinals to face fourth-ranked Jared Campbell from Glenville State.

At 165, Dillon Keane opened with a 16-0 technical fall at 2:47 over Kentucky Wesleyan's Caden Moore, before pinning Caleb Grau (North Carolina-Pembroke) at 6:17 in the second round. Keane suffered a 6-4 loss to No. 7 John Ridle (Central Missouri Missouri) and will face Colorado Mesa's Augustus Dalton in Sunday's consolations.

Brock Biddle won by fall over Cameron Lopez in a preliminary bout at 184, before pinning Mount Olive's Noah Williams 2:03 into the first period and earning a 3-2 decision over Mary's Wyatt Lidberg. A 3-1 loss to No. 6 Logan Hall (Lander) sent Biddle to the consolation bracket to face Maryville's Joey Williams.

At 125, Trevon Gray won a major decision in the first round before dropping a 9-2 decision in the second round. Gray bounced back with a 10-0 win over Seton Hill's Mark Paradine and a 5-2 decision over Noah Yeamans (Ouachita Baptist) in the consolations to reach Sunday's action.

No. 9 Caleb Morris started with a decision win before falling in the second round at 141. Morris came back to pin Trey Weinell (Coker) and win a 6-2 decision over Gannon's James Ryan to stay alive.

At 197, Dakoda Rodgers began with an 18-3 technical fall preliminary win over Wisconsin-Parkside's Joseph Swanson, before dropping a 3-1 sudden victory. Rodgers also recovered and won his next three matches by decision to earn the right to wrestle on Sunday.

Forest Hills graduate Byron Daubert (133) went 2-2 and Jacob Burgette (174) posted a 1-2 records, but both were eliminated on Saturday.

Central Oklahoma leads with 107 points. Pitt-Johnstown (64.5 points), Mary (54 points) Lander (83 points) and Upper Iowa (45 points) are the top five teams after the first day.

