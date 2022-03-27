PITTSBURGH – Eight local grapplers earned gold at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth State Championships on Sunday at Petersen Events Center.
Bishop McCort Catholic's Ryder Ascherl and Keegan Bassett, Central Cambria's Journey Strittmatter, Chestnut Ridge's Kohyn Deputy, Kooper Deputy and Grant Lazor, Forest Hills' Bronsyn Baxter and Rockwood's Dawson Shaffer all won their respective weight classes.
In the girls' 8-and-under bracket, Strittmatter edged Palisades' Lexi Beers with a 3-2 decision to take the 45-pound title. She got a takedown in the third period for the deciding points.
In the girls' 11-12 division, North Star's Laikyn Paxton (145) was pinned in 3:00 by Penn Delco's Jameson Strickland to finish as runner-up.
Richland's Nadia Croteau finished second at 67 within 8-and-under classification. She lost a 13-0 major decision to Canon-McMillan's Aleeya Dreshman. Ligonier Valley's Naomi McClain pinned Cumberland Valley's Braylynn Robertson in 1:54 for third place.
Richland's Giada Croteau took second place at 63 in the 9-10 bracket. She dropped a 9-0 major decision to Council Rock North's Abby Guzzo. Giada Croteau, Nadia's older sister, won by fall in 19 seconds in her semifinal bout.
Kohyn Deputy won a 2-0 decision over Claysburg-Kimmel's Jacobi Burkett for the 8-and-under title at 45. Kohyn Deputy won by fall three straight times leading up to the final match.
Conemaugh Township's Paxton Rosa came in fourth place at 45.
In the same classification, Ascherl (60) won 17-2 in a technical fall over McGuffey's Rylan Kidd in 2:57. Lazor (65) prevailed 16-4 over Allentown's Elijah Santiago. Forest Hills' Bronsyn Baxter (75) earned a 15-1 major decision against Plum's Angelo Pifer
Other medalists included Greater Johnstown's Austin Jeffers-Harris (third, 90), Penn Cambria's Cooper Gergely (third, 110) and Bedford's Charlie LeRoy (fourth, 50).
In the boys' 9-10 bracket, Westmont Hilltop's Garrett Dluhos lost a 1-0 decision to Danville's Josiah Lodeserto in the 150 final. Lodeserto escaped in second period.
Bedford's Jackson Beegle (sixth, 55), Bishop McCort's Luke Pensiero (eighth, 85), Chestnut Ridge's Kayne Burkett (third, 90) and Carter Ickes (third, 65) and Richland's Josh Regan (seventh, 120) also medaled.
Kooper Deputy (70) won a 3-0 decision over Central Valley's Angelo Boni to take home the 11-12 boys title at 70. An escape and takedown in third period helped Kooper Deputy prevail.
Bassett (85) defeated Dover's Jax Fuhrman by a 10-1 major decision. Two takedowns and three nearfall points in the first period propelled Bassett to victory.
Shaffer (100) topped Annville-Cleona's Greyson Music 7-4. Shaffer netted a takedown in the first, reversal in the second and escape and takedown in the third.
Bishop McCort's Marques Gordon (160) lost 6-2 in the final to Moshannon Valley's Rocco Reifer. North Star's Brady Meyers (200) finished second as he lost a 4-0 decision to Exeter's Kevin Oswalt.
Other area medalists included Bishop McCort's Emory Gunby (sixth, 95), Somerset's Sam Sheeler (sixth, 90) and Berlin Brothersvalley's Carter Durst (seventh, 135).
Bishop McCort Catholic sophomore Mason Gibson won gold at the 33rd annual National High School Coaches Association Nationals event in Virginia Beach. Returning from injury, Gibson went 7-0 won defeated Richard Murillo from Moreno Valley, California, by a 26-14 major decision at 120.
Bishop McCort's Jackson Butler finished second in the middle school division at 127. Butler lost a 1-0 decision to Zeno Moore from Orlando, Florida.
