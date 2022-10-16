Eight area golfers will compete at the PIAA Class 2A championships over the next three days at Penn State University’s Blue course.
The individual tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday and ends Tuesday. The team competition will take place on Wednesday.
Bedford senior Matt Edwards, Bishop McCort Catholic senior Brennan Karalfa, Conemaugh Township senior Jack Ankeny and Ligonier Valley senior Josh Harbert will play on Monday and Tuesday in the boys individual tournament.
On the girls side, Conemaugh Township sophomore and District 5 champion Alex Boring and Penn Cambria seniors Alyssa Mostick and Bella Spahr are competing.
Mostick and Spahr will join Kaylee Mento as Penn Cambria competes on Wednesday.
