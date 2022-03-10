HERSHEY, Pa. – Chestnut Ridge’s Trevor Weyandt seemed to be defending Canton’s Hayden Ward’s shot with a whizzer for a couple minutes in overtime of their 145-pound first-round bout at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships.
But then Weyandt, ranked ninth by PA Power Wrestling, finished the flurry by scoring a takedown with 16 seconds left in overtime to beat the eighth-ranked Ward 6-4.
“Those flurries are what we work on in practice,” Weyandt said. “My partner and I are always flurrying. That’s what wins you the battles.”
Weyandt is one of five Chestnut Ridge wrestlers and eight in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area who advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday morning at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Chestnut Ridge’s Kobi Burkett (126), Calan Bollman (132), Jack Moyer (152) and Luke Moore (160) also advanced to the quarterfinals.
The Lions, who have seven of their school-record nine qualifiers still alive, are third in the team standings with 26 points, trailing Notre Dame-Green Pond (41.5) and Saucon Valley (33).
“I thought it was a decent day,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “There were a couple matches we wish we would have had, but it’s Hershey.”
Forest Hills’ two-time state champion Jackson Arrington (152) breezed to a 19-4 technical fall in 2:29 over Eisenhower’s Gannon Jaquay. His teammate, Easton Toth (138), and Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover (126) also advanced.
The quarterfinals and second-round consolations begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Quarterfinal winners wrestle in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m.
There are 16 area wrestlers who are still alive, including eight more in the consolations.
Chestnut Ridge’s Easton Mull (106) and Ross Dull (120), United’s Jacob Sombronski (106), Meyersdale’s Trevor Donaldson (120), Somerset’s Rowan Holmes (172), Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat (189), Forest Hills’ Kirk Bearjar (215) and Bedford’s Cooper Lingenfelter (285) are still alive in the consolations.
Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum (113) and Mason Weyant (138), United’s Gideon Bracken (113), Forest Hills’ Noah Teeter (145) and Bedford’s Ceaton Hale (215) were eliminated.
Weyandt’s bout was tied, 2-all, in the third period before he scored two nearfall points to take the lead. Ward (41-8), though, tied it again with a reversal with 21 seconds left. But then the Southwest Regional runner-up Weyandt (32-4) pulled it out in overtime.
“That was a tough one,” Weyandt said. “I knew he was ranked ahead of me coming in. That was definitely a big win.”
“He showed a lot of guts,” Deputy said. “He was tired. Trevor is dangerous, has great hips and he’s never going to go down without a fight. He’s comfortable (in the whizzer). That’s kind of his MO.”
Weyandt will face Faith Christian Academy’s third-ranked Eric Alderfer (34-8) in the quarterfinals. Alderfer beat Burrell’s Shawn Szymanski 11-4.
“I’ll have a tough kid tomorrow morning,” Weyandt said. “I’m just having fun this year and letting it fly. Whatever happens, we’re letting it in God’s hands.”
Arrington (36-2) dominated the first period against Jacquay, amassing a 16-4 lead. In the second, he tacked on an escape and takedown to get the technical fall.
“I was on my offense a lot,” Arrington said. “I was able to score a ton of points and get a tech in the second period. I’m definitely trying to score as many points as I can. I’m having fun while doing it.”
Arrington will wrestle Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan (44-7) in the quarterfinals. Duggan beat Wyoming Area’s Cooper Price 2-0.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Arrington said. “It’s just another day.”
Hoover (33-6), wrestling in his first state tournament, had no problem in pinning Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee in 1:25. Hoover was up 8-1 at the time of the fall. Hoover, who faces Warrior Run’s second-ranked Kaden Milheim in the quarterfinals, and Burkett are on opposite sides of the weight class.
“He’s been on these stages,” Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer said. “You wonder as a sophomore, first time here, how he’s going to react. He looked like a man on a mission. I think he’s in a good place. We’ll get his weight down and be ready to roll for tomorrow.”
Burkett (34-9) rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Fort LeBoeuf’s JoJo Przycien 5-3. Down 3-0, Burkett reversed with 15 seconds left and scored three nearfall points to pull out the win.
“Kobi had a big win,” Deputy said. “He’s been trending upward. It was a good day for him.”
Regional champ Bollman (38-6), a junior who was a state runner-up as a freshman, earned an 11-5 decision over Brockway’s Parker Pisarchick.
Regional runner-up Moyer (35-7) earned a 9-4 decision over Fort LeBoeuf’s Conner McChesney.
Toth (36-5) rolled to a 7-0 victory over Catasaqua’s Gavin Fehr. Toth bolted out to a 4-0 lead in the first period with a takedown and two-point nearfall. He added an escape and takedown in the third.
Moore (37-8) escaped and took Conneaut Area’s Collin Hearn down in the third period to win, 5-2
“Hopefully these other guys can win a couple more matches tomorrow,” Deputy said, “and climb up that podium.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.