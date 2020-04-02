LORETTO – St. Francis redshirt senior outside hitter Michael Fisher became a three-time all-EIVA performer, landing on the first team for the second time in his career. A first-team selection in 2019, Fisher led the league in kills (251) and kills per set (3.92) before the season was ended prematurely because of the coronavirus. Fisher was named EIVA Offensive Player of the Week on Jan. 13 after his career-high 29 kills helped St. Francis take down No. 7 Stanford to open the season.
Fisher ends his career just 59 career kills shy of 1,000. His career hitting percentage of .261 is fifth-best in program history.
Redshirt sophomore middle blocker Joshua Blair also earned all-EIVA accolades, garnering honorable mention recognition.
Blair emerged as one of St. Francis’ top attacking threats in 2020, finishing third on the team with 88 kills and second on the team with 28 total blocks.
Five individuals landed on the EIVA All-Academic Team. To be eligible, the student-athlete needed a cumulative GPA above a 3.0 and could not be a freshman. Redshirt senior Joseph Koszelak, redshirt junior Jason Najm, juniors Ryan Alu and Roman Szwabinsky and redshirt freshman A.J. Schmidt represented the Red Flash on the all-academic team.
St. Francis was 5-13 overall and 2-5 in EIVA play before the season was cut short.
