LEXINGTON, Ky. – Seven players from Penn State, Pittsburgh and St. Francis were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America teams on Wednesday.
Graduate student outside hitter Kayla Lund became the first Pitt Panther to be named to the first team. The California native is a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Player of the Year. She was a two-time AVCA second-team selection.
Pitt senior outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh, a transfer from Missouri, earned a spot on the second team. Fifth-year senior right-side hitter Chinaza Ndee was selected to the third team, and senior middle blocker Serena Gray, a Penn State transfer, was listed on honorable mention.
No. 3 seed Pittsburgh (30-3) plays No. 10 seed Nebraska (25-7) at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the national semifinals in Columbus, Ohio. No. 1 seed Louisville (32-0) meets No. 4 seed Wisconsin (29-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Penn State senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord was named to the second team, and senior outside hitter Jonni Parker earned a spot on the third team.
Senior outside hitter Madi Tyus became the first St. Francis player to be named honorable mention. The Texas native has 1,106 career kills.
