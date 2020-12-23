PITTSBURGH – Pitt landed seven players on the all-Atlantic Coast Conference football teams.
Three Panthers earned first-team recognition: senior defensive ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver as well as senior return specialist DJ Turner.
Senior center Jimmy Morrissey, senior safety Damar Hamlin and senior placekicker Alex Kessman were second-team honorees. Sophomore linebacker SirVocea Dennis was a third-team selection.
Additionally, senior offensive guard Bryce Hargrove, freshman wide receiver Jordan Addison and junior punter Kirk Christodoulou received honorable-mention accolades.
Jones and Weaver solidified their status as the top defensive end duo in the ACC, if not the entire country. The pair combined for 16.5 quarterback sacks, the highest sack total by a pair of teammates in the conference (and tied for first nationally).
Turner, who joined Pitt in August as a graduate transfer from Maryland, compiled 436 combined kick return yards to rank second in the ACC. He averaged 8.3 yards per punt return (second in the ACC) and 22.2 yards on kickoff returns (third).
Morrissey was named to the all-ACC team for the third consecutive year. He has surrendered only two sacks over the past two seasons.
Hamlin led the Panthers in tackles (67) and pass breakups (seven). He also had two interceptions.
Kessman finished his career as Pitt’s all-time leader with 69 field goals. He led the ACC and ranked second nationally with an average of 2.09 made field goals per game this season. Kessman is the most accurate long-distance kicker in NCAA history, connecting on 66.7% (12 of 18) from 50-plus yards for his career.
Dennis tied for team-high honors with 14.5 tackles for loss this season. He finished second with 57 total stops. His 4.5 TFLs against Boston College are an ACC season high.
Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly was named ACC Coach of the Year. Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence was voted Player of the Year Offensive Player of the Year, with Notre Dame senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who garnered the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the country, earning Defensive Player of the Year.
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams was named Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee earned Defensive Rookie of the Year.
