A total of seven Ligonier Valley players were named to the all-Allegheny Conference teams within the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL).
Senior Jude Grzywinski was named Offensive Lineman of the Year within the conference and was a first-team selection on both offensive (center) and defensive (tackle) lines.
Senior guard Kaden Faas and senior wide receiver Grant Dowden were first-team selections on offense. Senior defensive end Jacob Hay earned a spot on the first-team defense. Senior kicker George Golden was a first-team specialist.
Senior Nick Beitel was a second-team pick at running back and defensive back. Junior offensive tackle Colin Smith was named to the second-team offense. Dowden is listed on the second team as a defensive back.
