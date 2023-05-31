Penn State and the Big Ten Conference announced four new kickoff times and three network designations on Wednesday.
Penn State’s matchup against Delaware will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 on Peacock.
The Nittany Lions’ Big Ten opener at Illinois is slated to start at noon on Sept. 16 on Fox.
Penn State’s homecoming game against Massachusetts will start at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 with a network designation to be determined. Penn State’s home game against Michigan will begin at noon on Fox on Nov. 11.
The Penn State white-out game against Iowa on Sept. 23 has been updated to a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS instead of 8 p.m.
• The Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN announced kickoff times and television network assignments for three of Pitt’s games this fall.
Pitt’s Sept. 2 season opener against FCS foe Wofford at Acrisure Stadium will be televised at 3:30 p.m. by ACC Network.
The Panthers’ Sept. 16 contest at West Virginia will start at 7:30 p.m. The 106th edition of the Backyard Brawl will be nationally televised by ABC.
Pitt’s home finale will begin at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 against Boston College on Thursday night.
This past week, it was announced Pitt’s Oct. 28 game at Notre Dame will start at 3:30 p.m. on NBC.
