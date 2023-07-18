ALTOONA, Pa. – Domingo Leyba pounded his third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning, as the Altoona Curve used seven pitchers for their fourth shutout victory of the season, 4-0, over the Reading Fightin Phils in front of 6,158 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday night.
Braxton Ashcraft, Sean Sullivan, Noe Toribio, Justin Meis, Grant Ford, Tyler Samaniego and Oliver Garcia all combined in the shutout, striking out 12 total batters and allowing just seven hits with one walk. Meis earned the win with two scoreless frames and three strikeouts.
Leyba’s two-run shot off Reading starter Josh Hendrickson broke a scoreless game in the fifth inning and was his first since returning from the injured list on July 7. Matt Gorski added an RBI double in the seventh inning off reliever Noah Song, scoring Jackson Glenn from first base to make it a 3-0 game. Gorski would score on a wild pitch later in the frame to cap off Altoona’s offense.
The Curve had 10 hits in the win, with Leyba finishing with three hits for the second time this season. Chavez Young and Glenn each had two knocks in the win for Altoona, which improved to 6-7 in the second half, 40-41 on the season.
Altoona continues its six-game set with Reading at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. The Curve send right-hander Aaron Shortridge to the mound to face a starter yet to be announced for the Fightin Phils.
