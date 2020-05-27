Bishop McCort Catholic High School recently announced that seven student-athletes have committed to attend college and continue their athletic careers.
Previously, eight Crimson Crushers student-athletes had announced their college plans, as the school had 15 commitments this academic year.
The most recent group of Crimson Crushers to announce their intentions included:
• Levi Allison, St. Vincent College, baseball
Allison was part of the successful Crimson Crushers baseball program that won District 6 crowns in 2019 and 2017. He also played football.
Allison had five runs and two RBIs as a junior in 2019. He went 3-for-3 during his sophomore season. On the football field, Allison completed 10 of 22 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown this past fall.
A member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, Allison will major in finance at St. Vincent College.
He is the son of Ronald and Mary Jo Allison.
• Cole Bradley, Lebanon Valley College, hockey
Bradley stood out as the goaltender for the Crimson Crushers in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League. He was in net as Bishop McCort Catholic won the Penguin Cup and advanced to the Pennsylvania Cup championship game before finishing as state runner-up in 2018.
In 2019 he was part of the Crimson Crushers squad that competed in the USA Hockey National Championships held in Cleveland, Ohio. During the past three seasons, Bradley won a combined 50 games in PIHL competition, including a 16-0 mark during the 2017-18 regular season and a 3-0 record in Penguin Cup playoffs that year.
Bradley also played soccer, golf and was part of two District 6 title-winning teams in baseball.
He is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, student council, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and L’Education en Vogue.
He is the son of John and Amy Bradley.
• Madi Buxton, Lock Haven University, cheerleading
Buxton was a member of two national title winners, two PIAA championship teams and four district championship squads at Bishop McCort Catholic. She received an award of excellence.
Buxton is a member of the Key Club, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and SADD. She served as vice president of the National Honor Society and treasurer for the Spanish Honor Society.
Buxton had a 3.9 grade point average and was on the high/highest honor roll throughout high school.
At Lock Haven University, she will be part of the physician's assistant program while also cheering for the Bald Eagles.
She is the daughter of Mindy Buxton.
• Danielle Cramer, Kent State University, cheerleading
Cramer was part of the successful Crimson Crushers cheerleading squad that earned national, state, regional and District 6 championships. She was a member of the all-star national cheerleading championship and all-star state cheerleading championship.
Cramer was both a national and state champion in hip-hop dance competition.
Her academic accolades included National Honor Society Leader Award, Bishop McCort Living the Faith Award, Drama Club Appreciation Award, Outstanding Young Woman Physical Fitness Award and Outstanding Young Woman HERO Physical Fitness Award. She also participated in Turners All-Stars cheerleading and dance teams as well as USASF BOLT Future Leadership Program, National Honor Society vice president, Mu Alpha Theta, Math Club, L’Education en Vogue, MPowerment Leadership Club and SADD.
A highest honors graduate, Cramer will major in exercise sciences at Kent State University. She is the daughter of Scott and Kris Cramer.
• Mikayla Martin, Mount Aloysius College, basketball
Martin served as a two-year captain of the Bishop McCort Catholic girls basketball team, including her senior season as the Crimson Crushers advanced to the PIAA Class AA quarterfinal round before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She scored 1,188 career points and collected 323 assists and 294 steals. As a senior, Martin averaged 14.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 steals a game. She also competed in track and field.
Martin is a member of L’Education en Vogue, the French Club and is a SADD officer.
Martin will major in radiation therapy. She is the daughter of William and Kim Martin.
• Angelina Petro, St. Francis University, cheerleading
Petro is part of the Crimson Crushers successful cheerleading program. Bishop McCort Catholic won titles at the district, regional, state and national levels. Petro has been cheering for 10 years.
She is a part of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, L’Education en Vogue and SADD.
Petro will major in health sciences at St. Francis University in Loretto and plans to have a career in physical therapy.
She is the daughter of Stephen and Caroline Petro.
• Zach Ramach, Seton Hill University, baseball
Ramach was a four-year starter with the Crimson Crushers baseball program and was part of District 6 championship squads in 2019 and 2017.
He was on the all-tournament team in the 2019 Gene Schultz Memorial Tournament. Ramach batted .309 with 55 hits, 36 RBIs and 32 runs in 69 career games. He hit .325 with 27 hits as a junior.
A four-year starter and captain on the golf team, Ramach also was an All-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection in 2018 and 2019 on the links. He won the LHAC individual golf title in 2019.
He also earned three varsity letters and captained the Crimson Crushers boys basketball team.
Ramach is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Spanish Honor Society.
He will major in engineering at Seton Hill University. He is the son of Larry and Jill Ramach.
