Seven area players named to the all-District 6 Class 1A volleyball teams.
On the second team, Bishop Carroll Catholic senior outside hitter Emma Becquet and Portage senior outside hitter Sydni Sossong and senior middle blocker Julia Papcun were selected.
Bishop Carroll Catholic senior middle blocker Tia Bradley, Bishop McCort Catholic senior outside hitter Bailey Shriver, Ferndale senior outside hitter Hailey Berg and Portage junior libero Keira Sossong were listed on honorable mention.
The first team includes Bellwood-Antis junior middle blocker Lydia Worthing, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic junior outside hitter Lia Simanski, senior setter Abby Yahner and senior middle blocker Erin Yahner, Homer-Center senior middle blocker Marlee Kochman and junior setter Macy Sardone and sophomore outside hitter Meegan Williams, West Branch sophomore middle blocker Katrina Cowder, sophomore outside hitter Marley Croyle and sophomore setter Brooklynn Myers and West Shamokin junior middle blocker Maddie McConnell and senior outside hitter Lexie Young.
Glendale sophomore outside hitter Emalee Cavender and junior middle blocker Alyssa Sinclair, Homer-Center senior libero Mya Fatula and sophomore outside hitter Ashlynn Kerr, Juniata Valley senior middle blocker Avery Taylor, Purchase Line senior middle blocker Bethany Smith, West Branch senior middle blocker Abby Gallaher and West Shamokin senior middle blocker Jara Huth were named to the second team.
Bellwood-Antis junior defensive specialist Alexis Lovrich and junior setter Hailee McConnell, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic junior middle blocker Caitlynn McConnell, Claysburg-Kimmel senior middle blocker Rebekah Claar and Glendale junior setter Hanna Noel were selected to honorable mention.
