INDIANA, Pa. – Seven area wrestlers earned Keystone State Championships titles on Sunday at Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Bishop McCort Catholic's Austin Carfley (105 pounds) and Eli Herring (92) and Chestnut Ridge's Kooper Deputy (82) won boys 14-and-under titles. Forest Hills' Bronsyn Baxter (80) earned gold in the boys 10-and-under bracket, and Chestnut Ridge's Kohyn Deputy (50) won his weight class in the boys 8-and-under classification.
Richland's Nadia Croteau (66) and Giada Croteau (75) each earned gold in the girls 8-and-under and 9-and-10 divisions, respectively.
In the boys 16-and-under division, Bishop McCort Catholic's Ty Conklin (117) and Joshua Spontak (136) finished in second place. Conklin dropped a 9-3 decision to North East's Rocky Kowle, and Connellsville's Julian Ruggieri edged Spontak 6-5 in the final. Berlin Brothersvalley's Trace Hay (195) took third place. Westmont Hilltop's Connor Szarka (117) earned a forfeit over Chestnut Ridge's Camdn Dodson for fifth place.
Carfley edged Abington Heights' Mason Whitney 1-0 in the final, and Herring earned a 2-0 decision over Hazleton's Jake Benyo in sudden victory for gold. Deputy pinned Honesdale's Nathan Schuman in 2:51 for the title.
Also in the boys 14-and-under bracket, Chestnut Ridge's Jayden Imler (145) took third place. Bishop McCort Catholic's Marquez Golden (185) and Chestnut Ridge's Carter Wharton (135) came in fifth, and Central Cambria's Hadyn Strittmatter (87) was sixth. Westmont Hilltop's Connor Ward (220) took seventh, and United's Max McConville (160) finished eighth.
In the boys 12-and-under division, Chestnut Ridge's Carter Ickes (70) came in third place. Ligonier Valley's Levi Foust (115) took fifth. Bishop McCort Catholic's Jamison Forrest (95) finished in eighth.
Baxter pinned Tri-Valley's David Wehry in 1:46 for the 80-pound boys 10-and-under title. Bedford's Jackson Beegle (60) finished third, and Chestnut Ridge's Kayne Burkett (95) was in fourth place. Portage's Bryce Harrington (85) took fifth, and Chestnut Ridge's Owen Swindell (70) and Dexter Ward (95) each finished in sixth place.
Chestnut Ridge's Kohyn Deputy pinned Bethel Park's Daxon Bench in 1:15 in the boys 8-and-under final. Richland's Cruz Ochoa was runner-up at 67 pounds after he fell 4-0 to Crestwood's Gus Engelman in the final. Conemaugh Township's Paxton Rosa (45) took third place. Ligonier Valley's Maddox Foust (110) finished in seventh place, and Holy Name's Jace Strittmatter (45) ended up eighth.
In the boys 6-and-under division, North Star's Parker Smith (46) finished in third place, and Richland's Luca Croteau (41) came in fourth. Chestnut Ridge's Bradyn Feather (56) and Conemaugh Township's Parker Berg (51) took fifth and sixth, respectively. Meyersdale's Emanual Gabuya (56) finished seventh.
Nadia Croteau won 8-0 over Upper Perkiomen's Shaylie Parrish in the girls 8-and-under final. Central Cambria's Peyton Strittmatter (45) finished in fifth place. United's Caroline Smart (55) took eighth.
Giada Croteau defeated South Abington's Piper Full 10-1 in the 75-pound girls 9-and-10 division final. Richland's Olivia DallaValle was pinned in 52 seconds in the 94-pound final. Chestnut Ridge's Caelan McElroy (94) took third place.
In the girls 11-and-12 bracket, United's Lainee Worthington (95) finished in fifth place. Portage's Ellie Myers (73) took seventh.
United's Katie Seamens was pinned by Penn Delco's Jameson Strickland in the 150-pound girls junior high final. Somerset's Adalyn Boburchock finished in third place, United's Jenna Kophazy (125) was fifth, Chestnut Ridge's Kalea Dey (135) took seventh and Meyersdale's Aurora Comfort (112) and United's Gabriella Esposito (95) each finished in eighth place.
