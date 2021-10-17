Seven local golfers will compete in the PIAA Class 2A golf tournament on Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
On the boys side, Bishop McCort Catholic's Lukas Cascino, Penn Cambria's Kyle Reese and Portage Area's George Kissell have qualified. Cascino finished one stroke behind District 6 champion Timothy Peters from St. Joseph's Catholic Academy. Reese took fourth place and Kissell finished in seventh place.
Bedford’s Matt Edwards and Matt Tokarczyk qualified from District 5.
Westmont Hilltop senior Alyssa Kush earned her second trip to York. The two-time District 6 runner-up finished two strokes behind Tyrone's Cassidy Miksich. Kush is also a four-time District 6 singles champion in tennis.
Penn Cambria's Alyssa Mostick finished in fourth place at the District 6 meet and will compete in York.
