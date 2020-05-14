INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A school-record tying six St. Francis University intercollegiate athletic programs earned NCAA APR Public Recognition Awards on Tuesday for their success in the classroom. Among Northeast Conference affiliated schools, St. Francis was tied for the most programs to be recognized with five. The men’s volleyball program, which competes in the EIVA, was SFU’s sixth program to earn the award. The total matches the previous school-record of six from the 2017-18 report.
The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports programs nationally. The scores recognized account for the 2018-19 academic year.
The awards are given annually to teams scoring in the top 10% in each sport with their Academic Progress Rates (APR). The scores required to be in the top 10 ranged from 987 to a perfect 1,000, depending on the sport. All women’s programs to earn the award scored perfect scores of 1,000.
Among the St. Francis programs recognized were the men’s and women’s cross country teams, men’s and women’s volleyball teams, and the women’s soccer and women’s tennis teams.
The women’s soccer program was the only first-time winner among SFU’s six programs. Women’s volleyball ran its streak to nine consecutive years, the most among St. Francis’ 23 programs. Men’s cross country (fifth consecutive), women’s cross country (fourth consecutive), women’s tennis (fourth consecutive) and men’s volleyball (second consecutive) were all repeat winners from 2017-18.
The APR includes eligibility, retention and graduation in the calculation and provides a clear picture of the academic culture in each sport.
The APR awards two points each term to student-athletes who meet academic-eligibility standards and who remain with the institution.
St. Francis has now earned 36 public recognition awards since the APR was initiated in 2004-05.
On Thursday, the St. Francis athletic department recorded its 43rd consecutive semester with an overall GPA at or above 3.0. All student-athletes achieved an overall GPA of 3.457, the highest in history surpassing the 2018 spring semester (3.409).
Four hundred and six student-athletes (82% percent of total) compiled a 3.0 GPA or higher, 269 (54%) recorded a 3.5 GPA or higher and 69 produced a perfect 4.0.
The men’s basketball (3.148 GPA), women’s basketball (3.504), football (3.05), men’s golf (3.559), women’s lacrosse (3.64), men’s soccer (3.487), women’s soccer (3.697), men’s tennis (3.838), women’s tennis (3.901), men’s indoor and outdoor track and field (3.434) and women’s volleyball (3.78) teams all achieved their highest team GPA ever during the 2020 spring semester.
Fourteen teams recorded a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. All 25 squads finished the spring with a 3.0 or higher GPA for the first time.
