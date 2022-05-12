Six Richland High School seniors made their college decisions during a signing ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
Andrew Bauer and Jeb Jordan will join the Washington & Jefferson College and Carlow College track and field teams, respectively.
Trent Rozich is set to play basketball at Juniata College. Madison Sciarrillo will compete on the Penn State Behrend volleyball squad. Austin Syfert will join the soccer team at St. Vincent College, and Aidan Thomas is slated to play football at Washington & Jefferson.
Once he took a step on the Washington & Jefferson campus in Washington, Bauer was essentially hooked. Combined with his preferred political science major, Bauer will be a jumper on the track and field team, which competes within the Presidents’ Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level.
“Their coach (Derek Workman) reached out to me,” Bauer said. “It’s a very, very new campus. Their track team seemed really great, so I was like, ‘I think this is the place I would really like to be at.’ They are a very good political science school.”
He expects to compete in the long and triple jumps. Bauer also competed on the soccer team for three seasons before focusing his efforts on jumping his senior year.
Bauer is the son of Dan and Jill Bauer.
Jordan was intent on focusing on just academics in college. A chance to continue his athletic career persuaded Jordan to join the track and field team.
“I wasn’t even going to go there to play sports,” Jordan said. “I was just going to go there for the degree I wanted to go for. I talked to the athletic director and I got an awesome opportunity to go run track for them.”
Jordan competed in the 100, 400 and 3200-meter relay team this season, his first on the track and field team. He was also a part of the four-time District 6 champion football team and also played baseball and basketball.
Jordan will major in biology/cardiovascular perfusion, a rare field.
“There’s only under 20 schools that have that,” Jordan said. “I never even heard of it. My dad had open-heart surgery last year. I learned about it and then so got to shadow two open-heart surgeries and thought it was really neat.”
Jordan is the son of Rich and Courtney Jordan.
Rozich helped the Rams win four District 6 titles, three in basketball (2019, 2020 and 2022) and one in soccer (2021). He intends to help Juniata climb the Landmark Conference hierarchy at the Division III level over his basketball career.
“It’s close to home, which is really good for me,” Rozich said. “Their basketball program has recently been doing good the past couple years.
“They made the playoffs this year, so I’m looking forward to being a part of that program.”
Rozich averaged 20 points per game his senior year as Richland defeated Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the District 6 Class 3A title game. The Rams also won LHAC gold.
The 6-foot-5 forward will join two other Laurel Highlands Storm teammates in Jackson Byer (Conemaugh Township) and Kaden Claar (Portage) on the Juniata basketball team.
“That definitely was a big part of it because we’ve been playing together for so long,” Rozich said. “The chemistry is already there for us.”
The 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year had a penchant for making clutch plays.
His banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the 2022 District 6 championship game into overtime. He scored the lone goal in double overtime as Richland handed Westmont Hilltop its lone loss in the 2021 District 6 Class 2A soccer title game.
Rozich was named to the 2021 all-state soccer team after tallying 23 goals and 11 assists.
Rozich is the son of Brian and Michele Rozich.
Thursday was a day Sciarrillo envisioned for a long time. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter who tallied over 500 career kills found her ideal fit at Penn State Behrend.
“It really means a lot,” she said. “It’s something I wanted to do ever since I started playing in junior high. Thanks to my coaches for having the passion for it. It really just made me want to play whenever I got older. I’m really happy I got this opportunity to sign.”
Sciarrillo is joining a program that won 2019 and 2021 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference titles.
“I chose Penn State Behrend for multiple reasons, one of which being whenever I visited the campus, I really, really loved it,” Sciarrillo said. “I got a chance to meet with the girls on the team and I thought that I would be a really good fit for them. It was also very important for me that the coaches were very passionate about the sport, which they are.”
She will major in interdisciplinary science and business. Sciarrillo, who played for Ridgetop Volleyball Club, was an all-LHAC pick in 2021 when she compiled 288 kills, 213 digs and 30 aces.
Sciarrillo is the daughter of Paul and Leilani Sciarrillo.
After producing nine shutouts on the pitch in 2021, Syfert will join the St. Vincent soccer team as a goalkeeper.
“St. Vincent was definitely the right place for me after the visit and talking to the coach (former Mount Aloysius mentor Matt Davis),” Syfert said.
“It definitely felt like home the minute I got there. I got to talk to a couple of players and got to go out and eat with them. They just made felt like it was the right place to be.”
Richland went 16-3-1 on its way to winning a 2021 District 6 Class 2A title. Syfert followed his two sisters footsteps as a goalkeeper. Courtney was a goalkeeper at Waynesburg, and Jordan played softball at Clarion.
“I originally chose goalkeeper as my position just from my sisters played it, so I figured I would give it a shot,” Syfert said.
“We’re super-competitive in the family. I wanted to be the best player in the family as a goalkeeper. I chose that spot randomly and just kept working at it and trained 365 days a year inside and outside.”
Syfert, an all-LHAC selection in soccer and wrestling, is the son of George Jones and Laurie Syfert.
Thomas will join a successful football program at Presidents’ Athletic Conference member Washington & Jefferson, where he will suit up with classmate and future roommate Kellan Stahl.
“I liked it because most of the students are athletes,” Thomas said. “Other people can relate to me and what’s happening. Academics are really good. They’re going to push me to be the best I can.
“Obviously, football is really good there, too.”
Thomas, who also was a member of the hockey and track and field teams at Richland, was a stalwart on the offensive and defensive lines at Richland. He helped the program win four straight District 6 crowns.
“It was lots of fun,” Thomas said. “When you play with so many good players, it’s just easy to do your job.”
Thomas, who will major in business, was also a member of the hockey and track and field teams at Richland.
He will play in the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) East/West Small School All-Star Game on May 29 along with Griffin LaRue and Stahl while being coached by Brandon Bailey.
Thomas is the son of Alan and Bobbi Thomas.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.