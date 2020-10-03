PATTON – Richland might be without standout senior running back-linebacker Jake Sabol, but the Rams still had plenty of weapons to get the job done.
Kellan Stahl passed for 203 yards, and six different Rams found the end zone as Richland cruised to a 44-7 win in a clash of 2-1 Laurel Highlands Conference football teams at a misty but picturesque Cambria Heights High School on Friday night.
“We wanted to come out here and have fun. It was a cool night, a little chilly, but we wanted to get our mojo back, and this game was a good chance to do that,” said Richland junior wideout Griffin LaRue, who caught six passes for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns. “We came out fast. We were already hyped up.”
The running clock kicked in just 1:17 into the third quarter when a broken coverage left Sam Penna wide open for a 36-yard scoring reception.
“We just came out and gave it to them for four quarters,” Stahl said after throwing for two touchdowns and running for a third. “Our team is coming together. Losing (Sabol) is a big part. But we’ve had good practices where we’ve forgotten about it and just focused on what we had. We put up 44 points on a 2-1 team. For not having our star senior, that’s pretty good.”
The Rams are now 2-0 since losing Sabol to an ACL injury in the second game against Bedford, but Richland coach Brandon Bailey had a plethora of candidates ready to step in, most of them underclassmen.
In addition to LaRue and Stahl, freshman Evan McCracken gained 64 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown, and sophomore Grayden Lewis picked up 39 yards on five carries, scored a touchdown and returned the second-half kickoff 32 yards.
“We have a great offensive line. I told the kids before the season they could go down in conference history as one of the best lines that have ever played in this league,” Bailey said.
“That’s allowed our young kids to develop, and Kellan distributes the ball. He understands the offense, doesn’t get greedy and takes what the defense gives him.”
Cambria Heights needed to control the tempo to counter Richland’s explosiveness, but the Highlanders had 28 plays of 3 yards or less before the intermission and just missed on a couple of deep throws early, breaking type. Once behind by multiple scores, coming back was a monumental task.
“We had to hit big plays. We had a couple of plays where we had guys behind the defense,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “Unfortunately, we dropped both of them. They’re a good football team. We’ve got to work hard and try to get where they are right now.”
The Highlanders averted the shutout on Ty Stockley’s 3-yard run with 4:04 left.
“We all jelled together. We all did what we were supposed to do,” said Richland senior defensive end Nathan Kniss, who recorded two sacks. “We had that mindset that we weren’t going to let them score. Our underclassmen really stepped up.”
Helped by LaRue’s 70-yard return of Aidan Thomas’ block of a Brett Harrison field goal, the Rams needed just 21 plays to forge a 31-0 lead at halftime.
Richland rolled up 219 yards through two quarters, with Stahl going 5-for-9 passing for 123 yards.
The Rams had scoring drives of 18 and 11 seconds.
The Rams jumped out to a 12-0 advantage when LaRue skirted around the left end for a 1-yard touchdown a play after hauling in a 44-yard pass from Stahl at 4:14 of the first quarter.
Richland’s first drive covered 62 yards – the big play again was a Stahl pass to LaRue.
Stahl took the read-option up the middle from the 8 to open the scoring.
After LaRue’s special teams score, Ryan McGowan hauled in a Stahl throw, juked a pair of Highlander defensive backs into a collision and turned it into a 59-yard touchdown reception. Evan McCracken broke off a 26-yard run on the Rams’ next possession, setting up his own 4-yard TD run.
Richland didn’t punt.
