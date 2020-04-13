Chris Eddins, who sat at the top of the 149-pound weight class, led a group of six Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers named 2019-20 All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).
Each year the NWCA recognizes the outstanding work of the Division II student-athletes by naming the All-Americans based on their achievements in the national championship. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the championships were canceled this year.
All-American honors were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the super-regional tournaments and up to the national championships.
Eddins, a four-time national qualifier and a 2018 and ’19 national champion, held the nation’s top spot at 149 throughout the entire 2019-20 season.
Brendan Howard (125) was third, while 2019 national champion Connor Craig was fourth at 184. Brock Biddle was fifth at 174, and 2019 national champion Tyler Warner (133) and now three-time All-American Devin Austin (165) were both seventh in their respective weight classes.
“With the cancellation of the national tournament the NWCA Division II leadership group thought it was still very appropriate to name All-Americans this year. The leadership group did a great job of weighing different options and polling the membership. We are happy that we can make the most out of an incredibly unfortunate situation. Although this is not the same as having a national tournament, these individuals should be recognized for their amazing season results and super-regional tournaments. Congratulations to the 2020 All-Americans and national qualifiers,” said Jason Warthan, NWCA Division II President and Indianapolis coach.
