Fifty-one teams will compete in the Panther Holiday Classic, held at Mount Aloysius College.
The two-day tournament will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Penn Cambria junior Trent Hoover (145 pounds) is the lone No. 1 seed from the area.
Altoona, Armstrong, Beaver Falls, Bedford, Bellwood-Antis, Bentworth, Berlin Brothersvalley, Boiling Springs, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Central, Charlotte (Florida), Claysburg-Kimmel, Colonial Forge (Virginia), Conemaugh Township, Corry, Dallastown, Daniel Boone, Everett, Fairfax (Virginia), Forest Hills, Glendale, Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon, Indiana, Johnsonburg, Juniata, Ligonier Valley, Manheim Central, Marion Center, McGuffey, Mifflinburg, Mount Pleasant, Mount Union, North Star, Northern Bedford County, Penn Cambria, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, Richland, Ridgway, Selinsgrove, Somerset, South Williamsport, Spring Grove, St. Marys, Trinity, Tyrone, West Branch, Westmont Hilltop and Woodbridge (Virginia) will parcipitate.
Berks Catholic and Tunkhannock were unable to participate due to travel restrictions.
The parade of champions will start at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. Admission is $20 for an adult one-day pass, $35 for two days and the finals. Student tickets are $5 per day and $10 for the finals.
The event will also be streamed on PAPower Wrestling’s Rokfin page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.