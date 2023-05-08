WINDBER, Pa. – Five Windber Area High School seniors announced their academic and athletic plans at the collegiate level on Monday afternoon.
Three will continue playing football, with Jake Hostetler going to St. Vincent College, Blake Klosky heading to Slippery Rock University and John Shuster slated for St. Francis University.
Two-time all-state performer Anna Steinbeck will play soccer at Penn State Behrend, and Veronica Crum will join the esports team at St. Francis University.
• Crum instantly felt a connection while on the Loretto campus. She will join the esports team coached by Ethan Wingard.
“As soon as I visited St. Francis for the first time, it instantly felt like I was home,” Crum said. “Being the only girl on our esports team, I realized that it’s hard being a girl in this industry. Places like St. Francis foster that community. That was something I just couldn’t pass up. Their communications program is one-of-a-kind.”
Crum will major in digital media. She is a standout in “Overwatch.”
“Esports definitely opened up a lot of opportunities for me,” Crum said. “Our school actually didn’t have an esports team until last year. I never really knew it was option until last year. I fell in love with esports.”
Crum is the daughter of Dave and Misti Bowen.
• Hostetler found his ideal fit in Latrobe. St. Vincent competes in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level.
“I just felt like it was a good fit for me,” Hostetler said. “I liked their program they have for physical therapy. It’s close to home. I talked to Coach (Aaron) Smetanka. I liked the football program.”
Recruited as a linebacker, Hostetler compiled a team-high 88 tackles, including 10 for loss of yardage, for the 11-2 Ramblers in 2022. Windber won its first District 5 title since 2008 this past season.
“Being dedicated and being a hard worker will help out,” Hostetler said. “I’m probably going to play inside and outside linebacker.”
Hostetler, who totaled 148 career tackles, is the son of Barry and Lisa Hostetler.
• Armed with his preferred major, Klosky found everything he wanted in a school at Slippery Rock.
“I chose the college because of the degree for safety management,” Klosky said. “Their degree for safety is probably the best in the state.”
Klosky amassed 85 tackles, second on the team, at linebacker in 2022. He also caught two touchdown passes.
Klosky is determined to put his best foot forward this fall.
“Hard work and dedication,” Klosky said, naming two things he learned as part of the Windber football program. “Those will get you to where you got to be. If you don’t have that, you’re not going to make it anywhere in life.”
Slippery Rock is coached by Shawn Lutz. The Rock is a perennial contender in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.
Klosky also competed in basketball and track and field at Windber.
Klosky is the son of Nate and Jessica Klosky.
• Shuster is slated to play for coach Chris Villarrial at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level. The Red Flash won the 2022 Northeast Conference title.
“It’s exciting, for sure,” Shuster said. “I’m just excited for a new change of scenery and a great opportunity to go up there and play Division I football.”
Shuster, The Tribune-Democrat’s 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, totaled 2,669 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns in 2022 to earn a spot on the all-state team. He compiled 6,720 career rushing touchdowns and 103 scores, including 100 on the ground.
Shuster, who also competed in baseball, basketball and track and field at Windber, will major in environmental engineering and play outside linebacker in St. Francis’ 3-4 defense.
“It will be nice to play a different position,” Shuster said. “I get to hit instead of always running the ball. It will be different, but I’m excited to try a new position.”
Shuster is the son of Jeff and Jessica Shuster.
• After totaling 104 goals and 68 assists over four seasons on the pitch, Steinbeck will play for Penn State Behrend coach Patrick O’Driscoll.
“Definitely, the soccer program was a big part of it,” Steinbeck said. “Our soccer program is great. Penn State Behrend kind of mirrored the program I was looking for. It’s just the camaraderie of the team and the coaches.”
Steinbeck, who played in the 2022 Santa Fund Soccer Classic, led the Ramblers to 2021 and 2022 District 5 Class 1A soccer titles. She will major in biology. Playing college soccer was always her goal.
“Both my siblings went and played college soccer, so I’ve kind of always looked up to them,” Steinbeck said. “I just knew starting in eighth grade that I wanted to start looking into playing college soccer. I ended up somewhere that I’m really happy and excited to be.”
Steinbeck is the daughter of James and Cheryl Steinbeck.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.