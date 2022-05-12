CRESSON, Pa. – Five different Mount Aloysius softball players were named to the all-Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference teams on Thursday.
Whitney Cole was named AMCC Newcomer of the Year and was voted onto the first team at second base. Cole led the Mounties in hitting, batting .432 on the season and .462 in conference play. The freshman also ranked highly in the AMCC, finishing fourth in hits, fifth in batting average and ninth in on-base percentage. Cole is the first Mounties player to earn the newcomer award since Emily Cochran did so in 2019.
Freshman Traci Hauser joined Cole on the first team as a pitcher. Hauser quickly became the ace for the Mounties and finished in the top five in multiple conference leaderboards. She produced a 7-3 record, going 5-2 in AMCC play, to go with a conference-low 1.94 ERA. She finished third in the AMCC in total strikeouts, but led the league in strikeouts per game (7.98). She won multiple AMCC Pitcher of the Week awards and was also named to the all-tournament team.
Sophomore Tawnya Holben was a first-team selection at third base. Holben played in all 16 conference games and hit .400. She finished the season tied with Cole for the team lead in RBIs (13) during conference play, and second on the team in slugging percentage (.540).
In the outfield, both Ella Pearson and Lilley Vereshack were selected to the third team. Four freshmen were named to the all-conference team from Mount Aloysius. Pearson finished first in the AMCC in stolen bases with 13. Pearson also finished in the AMCC top five in runs scored, total bases and home runs. Vereshack posted a .429 batting average, which ranked her ninth overall in the league. She slugged a team-high .619, which was the seventh best mark in the AMCC.
Mount Aloysius finished the season with a 19-14 record, including a 10-6 record in AMCC play.
