Five area basketball teams are still alive in the PIAA tournament.
Three squads will play on Friday night in the quarterfinals, while a pair compete on Saturday afternoon.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday in Class 2A, the Bishop McCort girls (16-13) will play Kennedy Catholic (23-4) at Norwin High School in North Huntingdon.
In Class 3A, the Westmont Hilltop girls (27-2) battle Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-7) at 6 p.m. at Armstrong High School in Kittanning.
The Berlin Brothersvalley boys (24-2) will meet Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy at 7 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Area High School.
At 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Armstrong High School, the Penn Cambria boys (23-5) take on Franklin (23-4) in Class 3A.
The Berlin Brothersvalley girls (21-5) will play Otto-Eldred (25-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Clarion University.
