JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Five area wrestlers will begin their pursuit of competition on the world stage on Tuesday.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Bo Bassett, Jax Forrest, Mason Gibson and Sam Herring and Chestnut Ridge’s Dom Deputy will take part in the Cadet World Team Trials at the 17-Under level in Las Vegas.
Bassett took the world by storm a year ago as he claimed the 45-kilogram freestyle title at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary. He is believed to be the first world champion in any sport from Cambria County, as well as the youngest world champion wrestler in history.
Bassett will wrestle at 51 kilograms this season as an eighth-grader.
“I think it does help, but being a little nervous is a part of competing against the best wrestlers,” Bassett said. “That feeling is what I enjoy most before and after I compete. It makes the hard work worth it.”
The tournament runs from Tuesday through Sunday in Las Vegas. There will be over 3,000 athletes competing from all 50 states. The champions in freestyle and Greco-Roman will represent Team USA at the world championships on July 25-31 in Rome, Italy.
The event will also be a qualifier for the Pan-American Championships on June 24-26 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Bassett is an eight-time Pennsylvania folkstyle champion. He and North Star graduate Nick Roberts are believed to be the only area grapplers to earn spots on the world team.
Bassett stays grounded by focusing on his training.
“Everyone there is very good, and I always say, ‘Pressure makes diamonds,’ ” Bassett said. “My coaches always say, ‘Having pressure is a privilege.’ I will focus on one match at a time.”
This past weekend, Forrest was named outstanding wrestler at the Ultimate Club Duals with six technical-fall victories over PIAA medalists. He won two junior high state championships this season at 132 pounds and will compete at 55 kilograms this week.
Forrest looks forward to his debut at the world trials.
“I’m feeling very excited and just ready to wrestle and give it my all,” Forrest said.
Having a strong stable of grapplers in the area helped Forrest prepare.
“It has helped me a lot by getting different feels and having to get better at multiple different moves and being able to wrestle people with other styles,” Forrest said. “It’s been a lot of repetition and making sure that I perfect my best moves and getting mentally prepared. I am really thankful to have such great partners and have the opportunity to train with them every day. It makes a big difference to be part of a group that shares the same goals.”
Deputy was a state junior high runner-up and bronze medalist in March. He will compete at 45 kilograms.
Gibson, a 2021 PIAA Class 2A silver medalist, and Herring, a two-time Pennsylvania junior high champ this year and six-time Tennessee winner, will join Forrest in what should be a loaded bracket at 55 kilograms.
Forrest received advice from Bassett on what to expect this week.
“Bo has encouraged me to be focused on all aspects of my preparation, which will help me go in confident and trust that all my training has prepared me,” Forrest said.
Bassett finished as the world runner-up in Greco-Roman. He has spent time preparing in that discipline to help him in the other styles.
“Honestly, I wrestle Greco to get better at freestyle and folkstyle,” Bassett said. “I really enjoy wrestling and would sign up for any style.”
Bishop McCort’s Keegan Bassett (38 kilograms) and Owen McMullen (68) and Chestnut Ridge’s Kooper Deputy (38) will compete in the 15-Under Nationals Division. All three won Keystone State Championships titles this year.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.