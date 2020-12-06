Five area players were selected to the 2020 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state teams.
Berlin Brothersvalley senior outside hitter Grace Dorcon and Conemaugh Township sophomore middle hitter Hannah Swank were named to the Class A team. North Star senior middle hitter Sydnee Ashbrook, Northern Cambria senior setter Camryn Dumm and Northern Cambria senior outside hitter Maggie Hogan were honored on the Class AA team.
Dorcon, a California (Pa.) signee, earned her third selection on the prestigious all-state team. The 5-foot-5 athlete led Berlin with 335 kills, 246 digs and 52 aces as a senior. She was named Somerset County MVP. Dorcon, a member of a 2018 PIAA finalist and three District 5 championship teams, was a four-time Somerset County and WestPAC selection after compiling 1,051 kills, 939 digs and 297 career aces.
Swank helped the Indians claim their first District 5 title in 2020, earning a berth in the PIAA playoffs. The 5-foot-7 middle hitter racked up 182 digs, 150 kills, 31 blocks and 24 aces in 59 sets played. Swank missed the first six matches of the season due to a knee injury, but earned a spot on the all-state team for the first time.
Ashbrook is a four-time honoree on the all-state team. The Mercyhurst recruit totaled 303 kills, 60 digs, 55 blocks, and 40 aces as a senior. The 5-foot-10 athlete finished with over 1,500 career kills and was a four-time county and three-time WestPAC selection. She helped the Cougars win three straight District 5 titles (2017-19).
Dumm, a 5-foot-5 athlete who earned her third selection on the all-state team, was a catalyst on the 2018 and 2019 PIAA Class A championship teams at Northern Cambria. The 5-foot-5 setter orchestrated the offense on three Heritage Conference and two District 6 title teams. Northern Cambria went 82-6 over the past four seasons.
Hogan supplied 340 kills as a senior for the Colts. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter helped the Colts win PIAA Class A gold in 2018 and 2019. Hogan signed with St. Francis and was a four-time District 6 and all-state team honoree.
