Five area players were selected to the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association East/West Class 1-3A All-Star Game. Teams were separated into small (1-3A) and big (4-6A) schools for the first time in 2021.
The Class 1-3A game, which includes all five local products, will take place at noon on Sunday, May 30 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field. At 5 p.m. the same day, the Class 4-6A contest will take place. Both contests will be played in conjunction with the Big 33 game.
Berlin Brothersvalley defensive back Will Spochart, Bishop Carroll Catholic long snapper Ryan Bohrer, Bishop McCort Catholic kicker Will Haslett, Penn Cambria wide receiver Nick Marinak and Richland defensive tackle Connor Rager were chosen.
Spochart signed with California (Pa.). He passed for 1,139 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 1,106 rushing yards and 14 scores in 2020. Spochart picked off two passes.
Bohrer caught 13 passes for 147 yards in 2020.
Haslett went 10-for-10 in extra points, while averaging 42.5 yards on 21 punts, with seven being downed inside the opponent’s 20 yard line.
Marinak hauled in 40 passes for 630 yards four touchdowns. He also toted the ball 34 times for 228 yards two scores.
Rager totaled 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 2020.
