Fifty squads will take part in this weekend’s Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
The tournament will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Action will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday with semifinals starting at 11:30 a.m.
On Saturday, the third-, fifth- and seventh-place consolations will start at 3:30 p.m. The parade of champions is slated for 5 p.m. with the finals to follow.
The participating teams include Altoona, Archbishop Ryan, Armstrong, Bedford, Bellwood-Antis, Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop McCort, Cambria Heights, Central, Central Cambria, Chantilly (Virginia), Colonial Forge (Virginia), Corry, Dallastown, Daniel Boone, Everett, Glendale, Harborcreek, Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon, Johnsonburg, Ligonier Valley, Manheim Central, Marion Center, McGuffey, Mifflinburg, Mount Pleasant, Mount Union, North Allegheny, Northern Bedford County, North Star, Penn Cambria, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, Richland, Selinsgrove, Spring Grove, St. Marys, Somerset, South Williamsport, Trinity (District 7), Tunkhannock, Tyrone, West Branch, Westmont Hilltop and Woodbridge (Virginia).
