Penn State snagged its second in-state class of 2022 prospect in the past four days as Philadelphia linebacker/defensive end Ken Talley on Tuesday offered his commitment to the Nittany Lions.
The four-star Northeast High prospect announced his decision via Twitter.
“I want to thank my mom, my dad, my whole family, the coaching staff I had since I was younger, my high school coaching staff – all helped me prepare for this moment,” Talley said during his commitment video.
“The big moment has come. For the next three to four years, I’ll be attending Penn State University.”
Talley’s verbal gives Penn State six from the class of 2022.
247Sports lists Talley as the class of 2022’s 11th-best defensive end nationally as the Keystone State’s seventh-best prospect. The outlet ranks the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Talley as the 165th-best prospect nationally.
Arizona State and Tennessee joined Penn State as Talley’s final three collegiate choices.
Talley boasts a list of offers that includes Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Michigan State and Maryland, among others.
“Frame to be edge rusher as outside linebacker or defensive end,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn writes of Talley.
“Carries 220 pounds like 205. Lines up mostly as defensive end. Plays low at snap and uncoils to show tremendous burst. Bends at knees and dips shoulders to get around edge. Cat-quick in short space. Chases plays down from behind. Good body control with change of direction.”
Three-star quarterback Beau Pribula (Central York High) on Aug. 3 became the first in-state member of Penn State’s class of 2022 verbal commits. Last Friday, four-star offensive tackle Drew Shelton (Downingtown West High) gave the Nittany Lions their second in-state verbal.
Penn State's 2022 class also includes the four-star trio of wide receiver Kaden Saunders (Westerville, Ohio), tight end Jerry Cross (Milwaukee) and tight end Holden Staes (Atlanta).
