Four seniors were awarded District 5 Athletic Directors Association scholarships recently.
Somerset's Bella Baumgardner, Fannett-Metal's Luke Coffman, Windber's Gina Gaye and Northern Bedford County's Matthew Hall each earned $1,000 in scholarship money.
Baumgardner played tennis, basketball and softball at Somerset. She will major in biology with a minor in Spanish at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with plans on attending dental school after. Baumgardner is the daughter of Carrie Baumgardner, of Somerset.
Gaye participated in soccer, basketball and softball at Windber. She is slated to join the physician assistant science program at St. Francis University. Gaye is the daughter of Glenn and Lori Gaye, of Windber.
Coffman is the son of Paul and Stacy Coffman, of Spring Run. He has earned multiple letters in soccer, basketball and baseball. His future goal is to attend one of the four higher education colleges he has been accepted in and pursue a bachelor’s degree in mathematics/actuarial science while participating in baseball.
Hall is the son of Ryan and Megan Hall, of New Enterprise. Hall earned multiple letters in golf. His future plan is to attend St. Francis University and major in business analytics and accounting with a minor in sports management. His ultimate goal is to work in the baseball realm.
During the past 16 years, the association has awarded 76 scholarships totaling $69,000 to District 5 student-athletes.
