Four Richland High School student-athletes announced their college selections on Tuesday.
The Rams’ recent graduates who participated in signing events included:
• Jonathan “J.D.” Black, Grove City College, football/track and field
A four-year letterman, Black was part of Rams football teams that won a pair of District 6 Class AA and Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crowns. A Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Classic selection and SAFCA defensive award winner, he also received all-academic honors.
In track and field, Black was a District 6 Class AA discus champion and state qualifier while earning three letters. Black was part of the Rams’ back-to-back District 6 track championship teams in 2019 and 2018.
He is the son of Doug and Kaye Black.
Black will major in biology and health with a goal of studying pre-medicine.
“Grove City College has a beautiful campus, great coaches and an amazing educational system,” Black said.
• Jake Felton, Pitt-Johnstown, baseball
A four-year starter and two-year captain, Felton was a key part of a Rams team that won 30 games in three seasons and made two straight District 6 playoff appearances.
In 56 career games, he had 60 hits, 54 RBIs and 40 runs scored while batting .335. Defensively, the shortstop had a .933 fielding percentage and was part of 14 double plays.
In basketball, Felton was part of the Rams PIAA Class AAA state runner-up team in 2018.
He is the son of Russ and Patricia Felton.
Felton will major in mechanical engineering and has been awarded the full tuition Commuter Scholarship.
“I picked UPJ because of the reputation of their engineering program,” Jake Felton said.
“I went to Rick Roberts when I was in first grade,” Felton said of the Mountain Cats assistant coach. “I’ve known him a long time. I’ve seen him a couple times around and he talked about setting up a meeting with (Pitt-Johnstown) Coach (Todd) Williams. After that, I knew their program would be a good fit. I never had a doubt about it.”
• Layla Jones, Kent State University, cheerleading
Jones has been involved in cheerleading for seven years and is a three-year letterwinner at Richland. She was part of a Rams squad that finished second in a national competition, the highest place by a Richland team in that event.
She is the daughter of Brian and Kelly Jones.
Jones will major in fashion merchandising.
“Kent State is ranked as one of the top fashion schools in the world,” Jones said. “When I went to visit, I fell in love with the campus even more.”
• Jack Vickroy, Pitt-Greensburg, baseball
Vickroy played four years on the Rams baseball team and lettered twice.
He is the son of Ray and Wendy Vickroy.
Jack Vickroy will major in secondary education and minor in history.
“Pitt-Greensburg has a very good baseball team as well as a good teaching department,” Vickroy said.
