JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Six Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers were selected to the all-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) teams on Wednesday.
There were four named to the first team and mentor Pat Pecora earned his second straight PSAC Coach of the Year award. All-PSAC wrestling teams were voted on by the league’s coaches.
NCAA Super Region I champions Caleb Morris (141 pounds), Jacob Ealy (149) and Dillon Keane (165), along with Nate Smith (157), a third-place regional finisher, were named to the first team. Three-time All-American Brock Biddle (174) and Dakoda Rodgers (197) earned spots on the third team.
Pecora, who was also earned the PSAC's top coaching honor following the 2019-20 season, led his Mountain Cats to a 13-1 dual meet record, the program’s 24th NCAA regional title and a share of the PSAC dual meet championship to mark the sixth straight conference title. Six of his Mountain Cats qualified for the Division II Wrestling Championships.
Along with the PSAC honor, Pecora was selected as the NWCA Division II National Coach of the Year for the fourth time and the NCAA Regional Coach of the Year for the 20th time in his 46-year career at Pitt-Johnstown.
Pecora holds college wrestling’s all-time wins mark with 631. Pecora earned his record 617th career win and snapped a 46-year-old record to become college wrestling's all-time winningest coach when his Mountain Cats defeated Mercyhurst a 22-12 on Feb. 7, 2020.
Pecora has also led the Mountain Cats to a pair of NCAA Division II national championships.
Morris posted a 16-7 record on his way to winning his regional title and qualifying for the national tournament for the first time. Ealy went 29-3, claimed his second straight NCAA regional crown and became a two-time All-American with a third-place finish at the NCAA championships in St. Louis.
Keane went 22-3, won his first regional title and advanced to his first national tournament. Smith secured a third-place finish at the regional tournament and became an All-American with an eighth-place finish at the national meet. Smith posted a 22-7 overall record in 2021-22.
Biddle went 25-6, placed third at the regional tournament to advance to his fourth national tournament. Rodgers was 19-8 and finished fifth at the Super Region I tournament.
