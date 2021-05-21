CRESSON – Four Mount Aloysius College baseball players were selected to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference all-league teams.
Relief pitcher Douglas Cannon and second baseman Jeremy Iellimo earned second-team recognition, and first baseman Brayden Lackey and outfielder Ryan Leonard were placed on the third team.
Cannon made 14 total appearances, two of which were starts, and logged 30.2 innings. He finished the season with seven saves, which was tops in the AMCC, as well as placing him 12th in NCAA Division III.
Iellimo, also a second-team selection in 2019, led the team this season with a .362 batting average.
He produced a team-high 38 hits, in addition to a .500 on-base percentage. He produced an on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) of a team-leading .948. Iellimo went 13-for-14 in stolen-base attempts, tying him for the fourth best mark in the AMCC.
Lackey led the team with 31 RBIs, ranking fifth in the AMCC. Lackey produced a .460 OBP thanks to an AMCC-leading 27 walks.
Leonard held the second highest average on the team (.325). In the outfield, Leonard did not make an error, in addition to throwing out three base runners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.