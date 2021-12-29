CANONSBURG, Pa. – Forest Hills senior Jackson Arrington leads a pack of four local wrestlers still alive in the Powerade Wrestling Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School.
Arrington is the lone area grappler in the semifinals, which will take place Thursday. The North Carolina State recruit won his first three bouts by a fall in 46 seconds, 15-5 major decision and 19-4 technical fall in 5:31 at 152 pounds.
Arrington will face Nick Kunstek, a wrestler at Blair Academy in New Jersey, in the semifinals.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Devon Magro (126 pounds) and Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman (132) and Luke Moore (172) still remain in the consolation bracket.
