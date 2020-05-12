Four Conemaugh Township High School student-athletes announced their college intentions on Tuesday.
• Connor Adams, Washington & Jefferson, football
Adams is projected as a linebacker/defensive end for the NCAA Division III member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. He will major in computing and information studies.
He is the son of Wayne and Barbara Adams.
“They are one of the top academic liberal arts colleges in the nation,” Adams said. “I had a great connection with the head coach Mike Sirianni and the rest of the staff there. I felt at home. They have a long winning tradition.”
Adams missed his senior season after suffering a knee injury playing baseball last summer. Indians football coach Tony Penna Jr. was impressed by Adams’ rehabilitation program as well as his contributions on the sidelines.
“What a special kid. It’s a shame he had the tragic injury that he did,” Penna said. “We didn’t have a chance to have him on the field. But he was just as valuable off the field with his dedication to his rehab and his coming around and being a leader. His character was special.
“The kid lost his senior season in football to an ACL injury,” Penna added. “He lost his senior season in baseball to the pandemic and he lost the Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All-Star Game due to the pandemic. He never complained. I’ve never seen anybody rehab for an ACL like him. He was way ahead of every number they projected for him. At every turn, he won.”
Adams said his experience at Conemaugh Township better prepared him for the challenges of college.
“I had a wonderful background at Conemaugh Township when I played under both Mr. (Sam) Zambanini and Mr. Penna,” he said of the two football coaches. “Both of them helped propel me to where I am today.”
• Jenny Durica, Penn State Altoona, volleyball
An outside hitter who was named to the District 5, Somerset County and all-state teams, Durica will major in kinesiology. She is the daughter of John and Tracy Durica.
“I chose Penn State Altoona because Penn State has one of the best programs for my major, kinesiology. It’s a beautiful campus and is not too far from home,” Durica said.
She was part of back-to-back WestPAC runner-up volleyball squads under coach Laura Swank. Conemaugh Township also finished as 5-A runner-up in 2018 and 2019.
“I’m very thankful for the team that I had. We had a great group of girls. My favorite moment was the District 5 finals,” said Durica, who had a team-high 20 kills in the district title match against four-time champion Berlin Brothersvalley last year.
“We went to five sets with Berlin,” she said. “Although we ended up losing, we ended up playing our best game as a team.”
Durica totaled 733 kills, 758 digs and 201 service aces in her four seasons.
Swank said Durica’s determination to improve was evident throughout her career.
“She has a very good work ethic. She trains very hard in the offseason and my motto has always been that good athletes train in the offseason, and they’re more prepared during the season,” Swank said. “That’s exactly what Jenny did. She took a step higher and got a personal trainer. She worked hard.
“She had many weaknesses as a young hitter and she eventually made them her strengths. She has perseverance,” Swank said.
• Kylee Greig, La Roche University, softball
Greig will build on a Conemaugh Township connection at La Roche, where former Indians standouts Carlie Dillon and Abby Hoffman were freshmen this past college season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Two of my former teammates are at La Roche now. They signed last year and were freshmen this year. That was a deciding factor,” said Greig, who played both infield and outfield and pitched for the Indians. “I’ve been playing with them since I was 6. To get another three years of playing with them, I couldn’t pass that up.”
Greig will major in biology. She is the daughter of Don and Tammy Greig.
“It is an amazing campus, an amazing community,” Greig said of La Roche, located in Pittsburgh. “They welcomed me with open arms.”
Conemaugh Township won two District 5-A championships and finished as district runner-up once during Greig’s three seasons. This spring’s schedule was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Greig had a career .361 batting average with 52 hits, 51 runs and 35 RBIs. She was 4-0 in the circle.
“Kylee will do very well in college. She has a lot of natural athletic ability,” Conemaugh Township softball coach Jason Hazlett said. “This year we didn’t have a season but from what I saw coming into the season, I think this was going to be one of her best years. She seemed to really focus and toned down her swing to a better control swing. Everything looked to be in form.
“She is a very gifted athlete. She is fast. She has a really good arm. She can field. She can swing a bat.”
• Morgan Sleek, Penn State Altoona, soccer
A versatile defender and four-year starter under Indians coach Angie Berzonski, Sleek plans to major in biology/pre-medicine at Penn State Altoona. She is the daughter of Buck and Pam Sleek.
“I really liked the atmosphere at Penn State Altoona. It seemed like a smaller, close-knit community,” Sleek said. “I really liked coach (Pam) Snyder Etters. I’m excited to play for her.”
A Pennsylvania State Soccer Coaches Association All-State pick, Sleek was part of a District 5 Class A championship team as a senior. Conemaugh Township went 18-4, including a nine-game winning streak through the 5-A title game 4-3 overtime victory over Everett.
“She is one of the best all-around players I’ve ever coached in almost two decades,” Berzonski said. “She was a four-year starter for me. She played center back. I think she’s one of the best natural midfielders that could come out of this area.
“She has really great field vision and such patience. She can see so well how to distribute, which makes for a really good midfielder,” Berzonski added. “To have a player that’s so versatile like that is great for a coach. You trust her so much. That center-back position is key. If a team can’t score on you, they can’t win.”
Sleek, who totaled 10 goals and 14 assists in 2019, said her four years of experience taught her lessons that will help her make the transition to the college game.
“Definitely starting as a freshman, I was initially up against girls who were a lot bigger, older and stronger,” Sleek said. “Being a freshman again in college, I’m hoping that past experience helps me. I’m glad I had an opportunity to be in that position.”
