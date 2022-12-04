Four athletes who train at Kastle Boxing earned state titles on Nov. 19 during the Pa. Silver Gloves Championships held in Pittsburgh.
Martez Davanzo, 12, of Tanneryville, won the age 11-12 division at 70 pounds. Marces Gorzelsky, 14, of South Fork, prevailed at 165 pounds in the age 13-14 group. Aiden Miller, 13, of Cumberland, Maryland, won age 13-14 gold at 114 pounds. Andrew Miller, 13, of Cumberland, Maryland, earned the age 13-14 title at 110 pounds.
The quartet advance to the Atlantic Region Championships on Jan. 13-14. Winners of those bouts will advance to the Silver Gloves National Championships to be held in Independence, Missouri, on Feb. 10-11.
